FORNEY — For a third straight season the No. 4 China Spring Cougars booted No. 7 Carthage from the playoffs, coming up with a 6-3 victory in game three of the Class 4A regional semifinals Saturday afternoon to take two of the three games in the series.

It was China Spring’s 33rd win of the season, giving the 2023 Cougars the best record in school history at 33-4-1.

“They’re winners,” head coach Cory Beckham said of his team. “I get to coach a bunch of winners. I make the lineups up and they go out and win the games. They go out with a lot of confidence and they know when the game’s on the line they trust their teammates and somebody’s going to come through for us.”

After falling in the first game and forcing a third game with a comeback in game two, all the Cougars needed was one big inning. The Cougars scored all six runs in the second on a combination of timely hits and Carthage miscues. The rest was all up to pitching and defense.

“I’m getting a little older so we’ve got to check that heart every once in a while,” joked Beckham. “We had some guys step up today. The guys on the mound — Trevor Black and JC Hughes there — amazing job. It felt like every inning we’re just hanging on to keep them off the board.

“And of course, you got to respect those guys. Every time we hit the ball hard it doesn’t find a hole. Thank goodness we had the big inning. The six-run inning was huge.”

Right fielder Brennan Daniel tapped a single to right and starting pitcher Trevor Black took a hit-by-pitch before third baseman Jaden Honey laid down a bunt single to load the bases as the first baseman came off the bag.

Back-to-back walks to second baseman Dillon Bowers and center fielder Jacob Klement put China Spring on the board, scoring Daniel and Black. That brought up shortstop Mason Kirk, who had grounded out to his counterpart his first time up. The senior drilled a two-RBI single over the middle to bring in Honey and Bowers and ending the start for Carthage’s Matthew Smith.

Cade Moore took over on the mound for the Bulldogs, getting catcher Jase Garrett to foul out in front of the Cougars’ dugout. Klement took advantage and tagged up before dashing in for the run as no one got to home plate in time to stop him.

After a fly ball from first baseman Dean Hannah, designated hitter JC Hughes walked to bring up Daniel who hit it to left field where Cale Prestol, the Carthage left fielder, missed the catch and then slipped as he turned to pick up the ball, allowing Kirk to score the sixth run.

The Bulldogs got a pair of runs back in the bottom of the inning. Preston led off with a walk and scored on a single by second baseman Dillon Davenport, who was tagged out at second on a throw by Garrett from behind the plate. Moore drove a single to left and scored on a hit by shortstop Connor Cuff.

China Spring picked up three more hits through the rest of the game but was held off by Moore. Bulldogs center fielder Noah Paddie was kept busy in the top of the fourth, keeping his eyes on a Garrett flyball for the first out of the frame before chasing down a ball off the bat of Hannah for a diving catch at the warning track. Right fielder Ty Chambers followed suit with a catch at the wall on a Hughes flyout to send the Bulldogs back to bat.

Carthage cut the lead in half with a run in the bottom of the fourth as Paddie made it all the way to second on a throwing error by Kirk. Cuff drove him in on a single to right, signaling the end of Black’s day on the mound.

Miles Vaughn took over and gave up a walk to catcher Todd Register which was followed with a hit-by-pitch to first baseman Brooks Brewster, loading the bases. Bulldogs third baseman Braden Smith came up to line a shot down the third base line for Honey to backhand the catch, forcing the out at third and delivering the throw to first in time for the double play to end the inning.

“That double play was huge, golly that was a huge play,” Beckham noted. “Miles is going to be a stud. He’s an amazing talent and he’s going to be a superstar. Today it didn’t quite go his way, that second inning, but he is a player and he’ll bounce back. ...For him to get that double play ball was huge.”

JC Hughes relieved Vaughn in the fifth inning following a leadoff walk to Preston and forced Chambers into another double play, Bowers sparking the relay to Kirk at second who tossed it to Hannah at first.

The Bulldogs earned a walk to Moore but a called strike three on Davenport left the pitcher stranded. In the sixth, Carthage picked up another walk, sandwiched in between flyouts to center, but a chop to the mound ended the inning in a groundout. Hughes got the the 1-2-3 bottom of the seventh to secure the win.

“We’re fortunate to be moving on, to beat such a good baseball team. And in the playoffs, you just never know,” Beckham said. “You got to look back at Thursday night, the big comeback, set this day up for us. Man, what a great series.”

The Cougars will be up against Taylor in the regional final after the Ducks beat Spring Hill in Midlothian. Beckham expressed his excitement to face a team he knows well after his time in Lake Belton.

“We get to practice when school’s out. We can practice whenever we want to and relax and then we’ve got to get prepared for the Taylor Ducks,” Beckham said. “I know they’ve got an outstanding left-handed pitcher. ...We got our work cut out for us. Those Taylor Ducks are tough.”