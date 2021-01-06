China Spring boys' basketball team in quarantine

China Spring’s boys basketball season is on pause, as the Cougars are in quarantine due to a positive COVID-19 case.
Support Local Journalism
China Spring canceled its Tuesday game with Taylor. The Cougars are 8-7 on the season and are slated to play Connally in the District 18-4A opener on Jan. 12, but that game will be postponed.
China Spring coach Phil McCaslin said that the team’s quarantine period should end Jan. 13. He is hoping to re-schedule the game with the Cadets to a later date, possibly Jan. 16.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Brice Cherry
A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.