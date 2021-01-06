 Skip to main content
China Spring boys' basketball team in quarantine
China Spring boys' basketball team in quarantine

China Spring’s boys basketball season is on pause, as the Cougars are in quarantine due to a positive COVID-19 case.

China Spring canceled its Tuesday game with Taylor. The Cougars are 8-7 on the season and are slated to play Connally in the District 18-4A opener on Jan. 12, but that game will be postponed.

China Spring coach Phil McCaslin said that the team’s quarantine period should end Jan. 13. He is hoping to re-schedule the game with the Cadets to a later date, possibly Jan. 16.

