China Spring breezes to 70-0 rout of Robinson

Third-string quarterback Billy Lemay ended the scoring for China Spring late in the third quarter with a 1-yard run, capping a long Cougars drive. Backup kicker Hayden Hill took over for the final 2 extra points, making the Cougars 8-for-8 on extra points with one two-point conversion.

Robinson moved to the China Spring 33-yard-line late in the game, but the young Rockets could get no further despite rotating quarterbacks between senior Joseph McHenry and freshman Aiden Stanford.

China Spring has chugged steadily ahead through the first six weeks of the season with an explosive offense before a slight speed bump in a loss to Salado. But in the first half of their blowout win over Robinson, the Cougars resembled the dependable offense their fans had been used to seeing this year.

The Cougars scored early and often on crisp Friday night at Rocket field. Abdallah did most of the early damage with four touchdowns, all in the first quarter.

At halftime, China Spring had produced more touchdowns (eight) than Robinson had punts (six) or first downs (two).

The Cougars took the opening kickoff and on just the second play from scrimmage, Abdallah broke off for a 19-yard touchdown run.