China Spring breezes to 70-0 rout of Robinson

After seeing its perfect season knocked off track last week in a District 9-4A loss to Salado, China Spring head coach Brian Bell had to wonder if his team would suffer a hangover against McLennan County neighbor Robinson Friday night.
Instead, the Cougars delivered an emphatic haymaker over the overmatched Rockets with a 70-0 rout at Rocket Field.
It was 55-0 China Spring at halftime and despite Bell pulling his starters after the first quarter, the scoring onslaught slowed but never fully stopped.
China Spring moved to 7-1 for the 2020 season, 3-1 in district play, and will play Connally for likely the No. 2 playoff seed in the district next week. Robinson falls to 2-7 and 0-4 in its final home game of the season.
Senior running back Emmanuel Abdallah was the first-quarter scoring star for China Spring with touchdown runs of 19, 3, 57 and 3 yards. Starting quarterback Major Bowden added a 20-yard run at the end of the first quarter for a 35-0 lead before majority of the starters took the rest of the night off.
Isiah Williams capped the first-half scoring with a spectacular 73-yard punt return with 44 seconds left before halftime, but the Cougars were not finished in the second half.
Tre Hafford caught his second touchdown pass of the night to open the third quarter, this one for three yards out from backup quarterback Brayden Faulkner to make the score 63-0 after three quarters.
Third-string quarterback Billy Lemay ended the scoring for China Spring late in the third quarter with a 1-yard run, capping a long Cougars drive. Backup kicker Hayden Hill took over for the final 2 extra points, making the Cougars 8-for-8 on extra points with one two-point conversion.
Robinson moved to the China Spring 33-yard-line late in the game, but the young Rockets could get no further despite rotating quarterbacks between senior Joseph McHenry and freshman Aiden Stanford.
China Spring has chugged steadily ahead through the first six weeks of the season with an explosive offense before a slight speed bump in a loss to Salado. But in the first half of their blowout win over Robinson, the Cougars resembled the dependable offense their fans had been used to seeing this year.
The Cougars scored early and often on crisp Friday night at Rocket field. Abdallah did most of the early damage with four touchdowns, all in the first quarter.
At halftime, China Spring had produced more touchdowns (eight) than Robinson had punts (six) or first downs (two).
The Cougars took the opening kickoff and on just the second play from scrimmage, Abdallah broke off for a 19-yard touchdown run.
The try for two points was missed, but the Cougars still led 6-0 barely two minutes into the district game.
A short punt led to another Abdallah touchdown, this one from three yards out, for a 13-0 Cougar lead.
Robinson’s defense provided the Rockets’ rare first-half highlight when defensive back Trey Stout recovered a China Spring fumble at the Cougars’ 40-yard line to allow the Rockets to cross midfield for the first time.
McHenry ripped off a run on first down for seven yards, but then on second down went down hard after a short run and had to be helped from the field. He did return in the second quarter but the drive stalled and the Rockets had to punt on their first chance to score in the first half.
Abdallah took over from there for China Spring. The senior running back finished up the first quarter with scoring runs of 57 and 3 yards to pace his team to a 27-0 lead.
Junior quarterback Major Bowden capped the first-quarter scoring with a 20-yard scoring run with 45 second left in the first quarter. That score gave China Spring a 35-0 lead after Bowden ran in a two-point conversion as well.
The onslaught hardly slowed in the second quarter when China Spring head coach Brian Bell flooded the field with backup players.
Second-team quarterback Brayden Faulkner broke loose for a 27-yard scoring run early in the second quarter and a 42-0 lead after another Kason Cole extra point kick.
China Spring’s Tristyn Pechacek recovered a Rockets fumble at the Robinson 20-yard line, which set the stage for a 2-yard TD pass from Faulkner to Tre Hafford.
Robinson got the ball back and tried to run out the clock, but China Spring called timeout to stop the clock with 44 seconds left and force a punt.
China Spring’s Isiah Williams caught the punt deep in his territory and returned it 73 yards for a touchdown to cap off a 56-0 advantage for the Cougars through the first two quarters.
