China Spring had so much fun celebrating its Class 4A state baseball championship three weeks ago in Austin that the Cougars decided to throw another party back on their home field.

Even in Monday night’s 100-degree oven, a brief parade followed by a ceremony honoring the Cougars' players and coaches was just what the team and community needed.

“It’s a little warm outside but you can tell people are coming out and celebrating,” said China Spring coach Cory Beckham. “For me personally, it’s been a few weeks and I haven’t been able to see all the players very much. I’m just glad to see them here back together.”

No team ever had to work harder to win a state title.

On June 7, the Cougars fought 12 innings before they pulled off an 8-4 win over defending state champion Sinton.

If that wasn’t enough, the Cougars played 12 more innings on June 8 before overcoming Texarkana Liberty-Eylau, 3-2, to capture their first state title since 2000.

The China Spring fans celebrated with the team to almost midnight at UFCU Disch-Falk Field following the title game. And they were back again at the Cougars’ home field on Monday night.

“It’s amazing,” said China Spring catcher Jase Garrett, who will play college baseball at Murray State along with teammate Jayden Honey. “They’ve been behind us all year, and to have them out here one last time, especially leaving for college in August, it’s just great. For the seniors one last time to see the community and having them behind our backs is great.”

Beckham pulled off the rare double-double by coaching his alma mater to the state championship after winning the title as a player in 1989. But Beckham made it clear that it was his players’ night to celebrate.

“Tonight is really about the players on this team,” Beckham said. “Their success is all because of them. Man, this is going to be a team to remember forever and we’re going to promote that for years to come. We’ve got players who are going to have future success on the baseball field, but collectively as a team I can’t say enough about these guys.”