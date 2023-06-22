China Spring will hold a state baseball championship celebration at 7 p.m. Monday.
The Cougars won their fifth state championship in school history with a 3-2 win over Texarkana Liberty-Eylau in 12 innings on June 8 at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin. It was the Cougars' second straight 12-inning win after they overcame Sinton, 8-4, in the state semifinals.
The celebration will include a jeep parade and players will sign autographs. State championship shirts will be available for sale. Donations will be accepted for state championship rings.
Food trucks will be also on site