China Spring chalks up another ranked triumph, beats West Orange-Stark

“That was a big game-changer,” Exline said of his blocked punt. “It kind of shocked me a little bit. I got it off his foot and it just came right into my chest.

“Whenever your special teams is playing well like that, getting turnover after turnover, it determines the outcome of the game. Domonic [Guerrero] helping us with all those turnovers really gave us that momentum.”

Later in the half, Guerrero recovered a pooched kickoff to give the ball back to the Cougars at the West Orange-Stark 37. After a pair of holding penalties, Bowden hit senior receiver Coltin Locking deep down the middle for a 52-yard touchdown, extending the lead to 35-7 with 2:45 left in the first half.

Senior running back Emmanuel Abdallah rushed for 126 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 16 carries in the first half, including a 71-yarder right before the pooch kick. Abdallah finished with 177 yards on 30 carries and Bowden added 23 carries for 75 yards and completed 8 of 10 passes for 93 yards.