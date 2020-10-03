China Spring, Crawford fans help playmakers sweep Super Poll honors

There’s a reason that China Spring and Crawford are undefeated: They have a plethora of playmakers.

And their fans know it, too.

The Cougars and Pirates swept the voting in the final round of the Super Poll, winning all eight categories with an overwhelming 57% of the 13,938 votes cast in the final round.

China Spring’s Hayden Hopkins (OL), Major Bowden (QB), Emmanuel Abdallah (RB) and Tristyn Pechacek (LB) won their categories comfortably, while Jordan Nevarez (WR/TE), who was trailing by 20 votes going into the final day, used a late burst of support to win his category by nearly 100 votes over Crawford’s Luke Torbert.

Torbert didn’t go home empty-handed, though: The Pirates sophomore won the defensive back category, joining teammates Garrett Pearson (DL) and Ty Torbert (kicker) as Super Poll champions.

West also had an impressive showing in the contest. The Trojans poured nearby 3,500 votes into the final round, propelling Landon Edwards (QB), Jaden Anderson (DL), Guillermo Acevedo (DB) and Alan Olvera (kicker) into second-place finishes.