China Spring defenders embracing 'do your job' mindset

“I think that’s what it’s all about. Each position is unique,” Bell said. “One of our guys was playing running back last year, another guy was playing defensive end last year. In other defenses they might be playing other positions, but how it fits into our defense we can just play to their strengths.

“I think that’s kudos to our kids for buying into what we’re trying to do. They’re focused on what they’re trying to get done, and then kudos to our coaches for putting those guys in the right positions to be successful.”

Bell calls high school football a “kids business,” and right now all these hard-hitting, fire-breathing Cougars feel like his own kids, his own family. The team has bonded in a way coaches hope for at the start of the season, but can’t ever fully predict.

“Everyone on our team, everyone is cool with each other, we all love playing with each other,” Njemini said. “This is just amazing being out here with these teammates. We’re all a family.”