China Spring defenders embracing 'do your job' mindset

Many a defense plays so-called assignment football. Players are given a gap to mind, a hole to plug. The idea being, when the gaps are closed, the other team has nowhere to go.
China Spring’s defensive unit takes a slightly different approach. You can call it assignment football if you want, but here’s what each defender’s assignment boils down to — go bust that guy across from you and knock him on his butt.
It’s working, too. The Cougars have been busting guys all year, to the tune of a 14-0 record and their current placement in the Class 4A Div. II state semifinals.
“I think our defensive staff has done a good job of finding the intricacies of what each position brings,” China Spring head coach Brian Bell said. “What we need and the strengths and weaknesses of each position. I think they’ve done a really good job of putting guys in those positions to be successful. Our guys are laser-focused on what their job is, especially on the front.”
Indeed, China Spring’s defensive front has set a tenacious tone throughout the season. They’re Cougars, but they’re really asked to be dogs. The way China Spring utilizes its scheme under defensive coordinator Matt Loucks, it wants players to go win its individual matchup. By doing that one job, by beating your guy, it allows us all to do our jobs collectively — that’s the Cougar Way.
“The mindset is, no matter who you’re going against, you’ve just got to dog the other guy going across from you,” linebacker Brayden Faulkner said. “That’s kind of our whole defense. That’s what we have, is straight dogs. Physical, fast, playing hard. You won’t find a faster, physical team than us.”
Faulkner leads the Cougars in tackles, but he knows that one big reason why he’s able to get all of those stops is because of those hulking hosses occupying blockers in front of him. China Spring’s defensive line consists of defensive end starters Dawson Exline and Keith Njemini, defensive tackles Greg Salazar and Jaylen Trotter, and backups Landon McMillan and Caden Exline. When the linemen start pushing guys around, it frees up space for Faulkner and fellow linebackers Tristan Exline and Mason Kirk to fly around and make plays.
“The front four give me every advantage and every reason to make the tackles that I do,” Faulkner said. “They work, pack in and squeeze, push the tackles off of me. They’re really tremendous, tremendous players, and they help me out a lot.”
Remember Bell’s comment about putting kids in position to be successful? Well, sometimes that position ends up being something entirely opposite from how it all began.
Take Faulkner, for example. He started at quarterback earlier in his high school career before picking up more defensive playing time toward the end of his sophomore year. Faulkner started at outside linebacker last year, then shifted to middle linebacker for this, his senior season, following the graduation of Tristyn Pechacek.
And no Cougar is a better picture of this just-keep-plugging perseverance than Njemini. He carried the ball as a junior varsity running back last year before transitioning to defensive end this year following a successful offseason experiment at the position. Before the playoffs ever arrived, this newfound lightning bolt of a pass rusher broke China Spring’s single-season sacks record.
“The amount that he’s transformed in one year is just insane,” said Dawson Exline of Njemini’s progress.
Added Faulkner, “Keith Njemini, he wasn’t even on the ‘A’ team in middle school, didn’t start until his senior year, and now comes in and breaks a record. He’s an absolute beast, a straight baller.”
Njemini gave credit to China Spring’s coaching staff for seeing something in him that he hadn’t seen in himself.
“Still to this day, I don’t think I’m D-line size,” Njemini said. “But Coach just talked to me, saying that he believed in me, and it just brought me up.”
Therein lies a lesson that you can bet Bell will point to and use, as the younger Cougars work their way up the ranks. He’ll point to Njemini and say, see that guy? See how he embraced a change that might’ve felt uncomfortable at first? That’s what we want, that kind of dedication and focus and willingness to adapt.
“I think that’s what it’s all about. Each position is unique,” Bell said. “One of our guys was playing running back last year, another guy was playing defensive end last year. In other defenses they might be playing other positions, but how it fits into our defense we can just play to their strengths.
“I think that’s kudos to our kids for buying into what we’re trying to do. They’re focused on what they’re trying to get done, and then kudos to our coaches for putting those guys in the right positions to be successful.”
Bell calls high school football a “kids business,” and right now all these hard-hitting, fire-breathing Cougars feel like his own kids, his own family. The team has bonded in a way coaches hope for at the start of the season, but can’t ever fully predict.
“Everyone on our team, everyone is cool with each other, we all love playing with each other,” Njemini said. “This is just amazing being out here with these teammates. We’re all a family.”
Dawson Exline said that his favorite thing about football — outside of dumping a ball carrier onto the turf, which ranks as favorites 1 and 1A — is just hanging out with the guys. Exline said the chemistry the Cougars have formed in defensive film room sessions, at team dinners or riding the bus to and from games makes a significant impact on the field.
Perhaps not as forceful an impact as an Exline tackle, but significant nonetheless.
“Spending time with everybody, that’s one thing that brings us close that allows us to play as well as we do every single night,” Exline said.
As he stood on the sideline at practice earlier this week, China Spring defensive line coach Brendan Smith remarked that while he wants to win a state championship just as much as everyone else, he’ll feel sad at the end of the year just because the team’s time together would come to a close.
It’s a sentiment echoed by other China Spring coaches, and a testament to the way the players have embraced the program’s do-your-job approach. How could you not want to be around guys like that?
“The senior class is leaving their own legacy. It’s going to be remembered here at China Spring for a long time,” Bell said. “It doesn’t matter what your plans are, what you think what position you might be, these guys are just focused on trying to win the game and trying to do what’s best for the team. They’re really unselfish. … It’s no secret that’s been the reason why we’ve been so successful this season.”