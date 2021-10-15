China Spring defense, Bowden passing downs Gatesville, 41-10

Gatesville (2-5, 0-2) still has a shot at a playoff berth with three weeks remaining. The Hornets travel to Robinson for their next outing.

The Cougars asserted their dominance in the second quarter and kept it going after halftime.

Bowden threw short touchdown passes to Tre Hafford and Kyle Barton to finish China Spring’s first two offensive possessions of the third quarter in the end zone.

By that point, the Cougars were up 41-3 and rolled with their second team on offense the rest of the way.

Gatesville backup quarterback Logan Edwards ran two yards for the Hornets only touchdown in the game’s final minute.

China Spring scored on four straight possessions in the first half. Considering the degree to which the Cougars defense was shutting down the Hornets, that pretty much put the game out of reach.

China Spring held Gatesville to 30 rushing yards by the time the bands marched. More than half of that total came on Wesley Brown’s scramble for 16 late in the second quarter. But that carry ended in a fumble, recovered by Hafford. The hard hit that jarred the ball loose also resulted in Brown’s early exit from the contest for precautionary reasons.