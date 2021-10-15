China Spring defense, Bowden passing downs Gatesville, 41-10

GATESVILLE — The fifth-ranked China Spring Cougars just aren’t showing very many weaknesses these days.
It’s not that the Cougars are perfect — they gave up four fumbles against Gatesville on Friday night — but they don’t let hiccups turns into bigger problems.
The China Spring defense kept Gatesville from establishing early momentum and the Cougars offense found their groove midway through the first half on the way to a 41-10 victory at McKamie Stadium.
China Spring quarterback Major Bowden passed for 125 yards and four touchdowns to pace the offense.
Meanwhile the Cougars defense mauled Gatesville at the line of scrimmage. Linebackers Brayden Faulkner and Dawson Exline and defensive lineman Greg Salazar led the charge as China Spring held the Hornets to 48 rushing yards on 38 carries.
“They’re big, they’re aggressive. They come off the ball and they get after it,” Gatesville coach Luke Howard said about the Cougars’ defensive front seven. “They caused some fits for us throughout the course of the game. We were never able to establish the line of scrimmage.”
China Spring (7-0, 2-0 in District 9-4A Division II) set up a showdown with defending district champion Salado next week on the Cougars home field.
Gatesville (2-5, 0-2) still has a shot at a playoff berth with three weeks remaining. The Hornets travel to Robinson for their next outing.
The Cougars asserted their dominance in the second quarter and kept it going after halftime.
Bowden threw short touchdown passes to Tre Hafford and Kyle Barton to finish China Spring’s first two offensive possessions of the third quarter in the end zone.
By that point, the Cougars were up 41-3 and rolled with their second team on offense the rest of the way.
Gatesville backup quarterback Logan Edwards ran two yards for the Hornets only touchdown in the game’s final minute.
China Spring scored on four straight possessions in the first half. Considering the degree to which the Cougars defense was shutting down the Hornets, that pretty much put the game out of reach.
China Spring held Gatesville to 30 rushing yards by the time the bands marched. More than half of that total came on Wesley Brown’s scramble for 16 late in the second quarter. But that carry ended in a fumble, recovered by Hafford. The hard hit that jarred the ball loose also resulted in Brown’s early exit from the contest for precautionary reasons.
The Cougars offense sputtered during its first two possessions to start the game. But Bowden and company clicked after that.
Bowden found Jackson Battles wide open for a 17-yard touchdown that gave China Spring its first lead, 7-3, with 47 seconds remaining in the opening period.
Early in the second quarter, Hornets punter Hayden Mata pinned the Cougars at their own 7.
But China Spring was up to the challenge. After Barton ran a couple of times for a first down at the 18, Cougars slot back Isaiah Williams got around his right tackle and into open field. Williams outran the Gatesville defense for an 82-yard touchdown.
Bowden sparked a 60-yard touchdown drive on China Spring’s next series. He went over the top of the Hornets defense to find Hafford for a 36-yard gain to the Gatesville 20. A few plays later, Bowden capped the march by bouncing off a tackle and running nine yards for a touchdown.
The Cougars QB added another TD pass with less than two minutes remaining in the first half. Bowden threw a perfectly placed fade ball toward the front, right pylon that Hafford caught for a 17-yard touchdown.
“He’s throwing the ball really well,” Bell said. “He’s throwing accurate, catchable balls, which are good for us. Really proud of the game he played.”
All of the China Spring highlights overwhelmed the fact that the Cougars gave up a couple of fumbles in the first half.
Gatesville had an early scoring opportunity when Bowden mishandled the first snap of the game and Hornets defensive lineman Cooper Sutton recovered at the China Spring 22.
Although Gatesville gained a first down, it had to settle for Luis Macias’ 27-yard field goal and a 3-0 lead.
Hornets defensive lineman Brayden Minton recovered another Cougar fumble that stopped China Spring from adding to its lead while in Gatesville territory in the final minute of the second quarter.
“Our defense played phenomenal all night,” Bell said. “We gave them the ball with good field position a couple of times and (the China Spring defense) held strong. We got the offense back on the field. When their backs are against the wall, they keep stepping up.”