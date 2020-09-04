China Spring defense swarms Lorena, 42-13

The Cougars capitalized when Bowden found an opening down the right sideline for a 23-yard touchdown to take a 7-0 lead with 4:36 left in the first quarter.

Early in the second quarter, China Spring defensive lineman Greg Salazar put the Leopards in a hole when he sacked Smedshammer for a seven-yard loss to the 8. Hafford intercepted Smedshammer’s pass at Lorena’s 42 to give China Spring ideal field position again.

Abdallah delivered the big play as he exploded up the middle and broke a tackle near the 20 before finishing off a 36-yard touchdown run to push China Spring’s lead to 14-0 with 8:10 left in the second quarter.

China Spring’s offense got incredible field position again to open the third quarter when Lorena punter Jadon Porter was nailed for a six-yard loss at the 7 after fielding a low snap.

Bowden blew up the middle for a seven-yard touchdown to stretch the Cougars’ lead to 21-0 with 9:30 left in the third quarter.

Following a Lorena punt, China Spring got the ball at its own 44. Bowden went deep to Jordan Nevarez for 45 yards to set up Abdallah’s nine-yard touchdown run to push the lead to 28-0 with 6:43 left in the third quarter.