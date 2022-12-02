China Spring displays tough chin, serves Anna first loss

CROWLEY — Defending state champion China Spring finally met an opponent that could hit hard in the playoffs, but ultimately the Cougars got the knockout, advancing to the Class 4A Div. I state semifinals after defeating Anna, 31-14, Friday in Crowley.

China Spring will face Decatur in next week’s fifth round, just a win away from a return trip to Arlington.

After trading blows in the second quarter, China Spring (14-0) set the tone after the break, going on drive that last over five minutes and ended with a Kyle Barton touchdown to give the Cougars a two-score lead. For a consecutive contest Barton rushed for over 100 yards, posting 184 on 20 carries.

The Coyotes (13-1) turned it over on downs in their first drive of the second half as Sean Steens was out of bounds after receiving a pass from quarterback Evan Bullock.

A pair of false starts held China Spring back before they even made a play on the ensuing drive and the Cougars were ultimately forced to kick, losing quarterback Cash McCollum for the rest of the game after the junior took a heavy hit on a QB keep. McCollum, who went 9 of 13 with 90 passing yards and picked up 11 carries for 64 yards and two rushing touchdowns, limped off to the sideline on his own accord at the end of the third quarter.

China Spring capped off its scoring with a 41-yard field goal off the foot of Thomas Barr to start the fourth and it was all about the defense for the rest of the night.

Anna got close to cutting into the Cougars’ advantage, marching 11 plays and 60 yards to the China Spring 4-yard line. But after two incomplete passes and another one that was short, the Coyotes set up to kick the field goal. The snap was fumbled and Cage McCloud pounced on it for the recovery. Anna had already missed a field goal to start the game.

Jackson Battles took over under center for McCollum but the Cougars were unable to get anything going as Anna forced a three-and-out. On the next drive, Tristan Exline intercepted Bullock allowing China Spring to eat up the final 3:24 and take a knee.

The Cougars finished with 395 yards of offense, 305 yards on the ground, and had possession for 26:52.

Anna swung first and missed. The Coyotes strung together a sequence of runs, mainly on the legs of Jambres “Breezy” Dubar to start the game. They were within distance of taking the first strike but were forced to settle for a 35-yard field goal attempt which died at the cross bar off the foot of Michael Hinkley.

Starting from their own 20, the Cougars took a jab, grabbing a series of first downs on a Barton run and a couple of passes to Tre Hafford and Exline. An illegible receiver downfield set China Spring back to first-and-15. McCollum found a lane wide open down the middle and dodged around a tackle to score on a 21-yard QB keeper, putting the Cougars on the board.

After taking another four minutes off the clock, the Coyotes were kept from scoring. Anna picked up a holding call, setting up first-and-long. Hafford bodied Cameron Augurson on a reception from Bullock who was sacked by Greydon Grimes on the following play. Then after an incomplete pass, the Coyotes were forced to punt.

China Spring closed out the quarter with three straight first downs. After switching to the other end of the field to start with a fresh 12 minutes, McCollum took a QB keep seven yards to set up a second-down pass to Exline for a new set of downs. Two plays later, in a mirror image of his earlier score, McCollum broke through the defensive line for another 21-yard touchdown.

Anna finally punched back on its next drive. Bullock found some rhythm in the air, grabbing a pair of first downs half-way through the drive before giving way for Dubar to pull the Coyotes into the red zone. After an incomplete pass on first-and-goal, Bullock handed it off to Dubar who just got it past the goal line as he was brought down, putting the Coyotes on the board.

It didn’t take long for Anna to bite again as McCollum was sacked by Grant Cervany on third down and the Coyotes were able to block the punt. Brandon Green scooped up the ball for the touchdown to tie it up at 14-14.

China Spring answered in four plays. From 18 yards away, McCallum spun away from a possible sack shot a dart to Barton for the score, retaking the lead. As Anna worked to hit back, Bullock was intercepted by Hafford in the end zone.

The Cougars almost had a fourth score in the first half as Barton dashed it in on the ensuing drive, but a holding call set China Spring back and the Coyotes responded with a pick of their own as Cerveny intercepted McCollum at the goal line.

China Spring’s defense managed to shut down Anna in the minute that remained in the half, taking a one-score lead into the break.