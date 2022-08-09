China Spring edges Crawford in competitive squabble, 3-1

School hasn’t even started yet, but the education has already begun for the China Spring and Crawford volleyball teams.

China Spring, a Class 4A regional finalist a year ago, surged to the finish with a 12-0 fourth-set run on its way to capturing a 26-24, 25-22, 16-25, 25-13 win over Class 2A’s third-ranked Crawford in the season opener for both squads Tuesday at the Cougars’ gym.

Where they are now is far from where they’ll be in three months. There were some unforced errors — net serves, mishits, long kill tries — that the teams should be able to buff out over time. But neither group lacked for competitive zeal. That much was there on Day One.

“We’re doing something a little bit different this year. We lost a big group, so these are young kids,” China Spring coach Melissa Cole said. “Really, I have four or five returners, but really none of them had a lot of play last year. So we’re just trying to feel each other out and work on different aspects of the game. But …I like where we’re at right now. And I can continue to see this being a really good team. I’m excited about that.”

Of course, when the Lady Pirates and Lady Cougars meet, the heat index is always going to be through the roof. (Truth be told, many of the team’s passes ricocheted off the rafters, too.) This time around was no different, as the hotly contested match rarely featured a lead of more than two points through the first two sets and produced 18 ties in that span.

“Our kids fight like crazy. I think they’re just super competitive,” longtime Crawford coach Jeff Coker said. “I think we play great defense. That’s kind of been a staple of who we’ve been. This year we’re just flying around, digging tons of balls. I was impressed we actually got a few touches on a few balls.

“I didn’t think we’d block as many balls as we did. Maybe not blocks for points, but blocking it back on their side. I think the third set we played how we want to play, where we’re playing great defense and we’re taking care of the ball. We’ve got to find a way to do that more consistently.”

Again, the first two sets unfolded as a war of attrition, as neither team gained a slew of points from in-system attacks. A lot of that was understandable, considering (A) it’s not only August, it was the first match of the season, and (B) both sides are replacing some of their better players in school history. It’ll take time, but the flashes of brilliance were apparent.

Late in the opening set, they found themselves tied 24-all, ensuring an extra-points start. China Spring (1-0) managed to snag the final two points and the set thanks to a Crawford pass that rammed off the roof, followed by a well-placed ace from Caitlyn Gerick.

The second set unfolded much the same way. The teams scratched and grappled to a 22-22 tie late before China Spring wiggled free at the end. The Lady Cougars snared the final three points courtesy of two lift calls against Crawford and a Lady Pirate attack that sailed wide.

In the Coker Era, Crawford hasn’t been on the business end of a sweep very often. The Lady Pirates dug deep and exhibited plenty of pride — and far more precision — in the third set to stave off that sweep attempt. Crawford darted around the court with zeal to make a variety of deft defensive plays, and that led to more efficient putaways at the net. The Lady Pirates also served strong, and benefited from a Laney Elmore ace and an Addi Goldenberg ace in a set-closing 6-1 run.

“Definitely, third set we served tougher, and we just made some really good, defensive energy plays that kind of got us going,” Coker said. “You saw us playing with a lot more confidence.”

China Spring’s Cole is also looking to muster more confidence in her young, mostly untested roster. In the fourth set, they seemed to find it.

The opening stretch played out in typical back-and-forth style, with Crawford leading 6-5 following a net violation call against the Lady Cougars. Then China Spring hit the afterburners. With freshman Gerick at the service line, the Lady Cougars zipped off a 12-0 run to push out to a comfortable 17-6 lead.

“The serving run was a freshman, so that was a good thing, her being able to go out there and hit the spots and things like that,” Cole said. “I think we finally put the pieces in the right place, you know what I mean? Make those connections. I was happy to see that fourth set and the way that outcome was.”

Crawford (0-1) played China Spring tougher the rest of the way, but the gap was too much to overcome.

Still, both coaches walked away feeling optimistic about the future. For Crawford, Addi Goldenberg made myriad contributions, as she has shed her old different-colored libero jersey. She still can make back-row passes with the best of them and tallied a team-high 25 digs. But she also made her presence known at the net, tying for the team lead with nine kills and showing some nice timing on her blocks.

“She’s huge for us,” Coker said of Goldenberg. “I’ve told her, even just kind of looking into the future in years past, right now you’re not one of our top five or six hitters, so you’re not going to hit for us. But your senior year, you may be one of our top six hitters, so you may have to hit for us. So she would hit here and there in practice, every now and then, those first two or three years.

“But now you’re getting to see just how athletic she is, and her ability to go back and forth. Take a kid who’s played libero for two years, and she’s up there getting block touches and blocking balls for points. That’s huge for us.”

Meanwhile, 5-foot-9 junior Linsy London was more like a London Smoke than a London Fog for the Lady Cougars. She effectively vacillated between tips and smashes as the match progressed and totaled a team-leading 11 kills.

“She can swing,” Cole said of London. “We knew that up front. But we don’t want it to be an outside hitter game. We want to be able to put people in places that are going to make it easier for her to do her job later on, to be able to swing. She’s a very dynamic hitter and we’re excited to see what she can do.”

For China Spring, Kynlie Maughan had nine kills, while Gerick picked up six aces and 10 assists in her varsity debut. Lauryn Haferkamp delivered 25 assists.

Crawford’s McKenna Post tied Goldenberg for high-kill honors with nine to go with 14 digs. Goldenberg led the way from the service line with four aces, while Kymbree Larance added three and Elmore had two.

Both teams are tournament-bound now, as Crawford will head to the Nacogdoches Central Heights Tournament while China Spring plans to play in the Columbus Tournament.