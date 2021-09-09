China Spring freshman impresses at USA Baseball trials

China Spring freshman Dean Hannah was back at school this week, preparing for another Thursday night game for the Cougars freshman football team.

He missed last week with an excused absence from the China Spring football coaches. The 14-year-old Hannah was one of an elite few baseball players his age picked to compete in the USA Baseball Under-15 Trials.

Hannah went 7 for 11 with a pair of doubles and a sacrifice fly in five games at the trials at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, N.C. He was one of just six 14-year-olds invited to participate in the event.

China Spring baseball coach Jesse Lopez said Hannah made the transition back to the normal routine of the school year this week. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound freshman plays linebacker, tight end and running back on the Cougars freshman team. He also plans to play basketball in the winter before joining Lopez’s squad on the diamond in the spring.

Lopez figures to have a talented team with a lineup card full of returners along with Hannah and new addition Cage McCloud.

