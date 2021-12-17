China Spring gallops past Gilmer for first state title since 1978

ARLINGTON — Once the China Spring Cougars swung momentum to their side, they never let it go.

In an instant at the end of the first half, the Cougars went from potentially falling behind the Gilmer Buckeyes to celebrating a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

China Spring shut out Gilmer in the second half on the way to a 31-7 victory on Friday afternoon in the Class 4A Division II state championship game at AT&T Stadium. In doing so, the Cougars finished off a 16-0 season and claimed the school’s first football state title since 1978.

China Spring coach Brian Bell hugged his father, former China Spring head football coach and athletic director Mark Bell, when it was all said and done. Brian Bell was a backup quarterback when his father led the Cougars to the state title game in 2007, a contest China Spring lost to Celina, 21-14.

This playoff season, China Spring stepped to center stage and delivered a performance that grabbed the attention of football fans all over the state. The Cougars knocked off two-time defending state champion Carthage, 27-17, on the Friday after Thanksgiving. Since then, China Spring rolled through three more state-ranked opponents without ever flinching.