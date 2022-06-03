China Spring headed to state with another extra-inning win, 3-2

PROSPER — For the first time in 22 years, the China Spring baseball team is heading to the state tournament.

Call it déjà vu as the Cougars battled Carthage to a 3-2 victory in another eight-inning game to win the Class 4A regional final.

“It’s unbelievable,” head coach Jesse Lopez said. “When you play another team this far, they worked hard, they’re going to give you everything they got so I think our kids were ready for that fight. We knew it was going to be tough so I’m just proud of them.”

China Spring put an end to Carthage’s postseason run for the second year in a row after doing the same on the football field in the regional semifinal, a game which saw many of the same players in pads hit the diamond in Prosper. Senior infielder Trace Necessary said the Cougars knew they were going to have to scrap to get the win.

“It’s just a rivalry,” Necessary said. “We knew we had to come and win. We knew they wanted to beat us. We knew they weren’t just going to let us have it. So, we knew we had to come in and beat them.”

The devil was beating his wife, as they say — the light drizzle had long turned into a steady pelt — and China Spring was one out away from a state berth when lefty reliever Marcus Rosales loaded the bases full of Bulldogs with a single and walk. The runner on third was the responsibility of sophomore starter Cage McCloud, who had walked Carthage senior center fielder Javarian Roquemore before getting an electric swing and miss from catcher Todd Register.

“We played almost the exact same team last year, but it was a little bit different,” Necessary said. “We knew they could hit the ball a little bit. We knew we just had to throw strikes and let our defense make plays.”

Necessary, who had put the Cougars on the board in the first inning with an RBI triple, took over the mound from Rosales to face Bulldogs left fielder Jakarrian Roquemore. Necessary worked himself into a full count. Then a swooping pitch to the inside of the plate had Roquemore swinging and the Cougars’ fists pumping in celebration.

“[Coach] said he wouldn’t put me in that situation if he didn’t believe in me,” Necessary said. “It means a lot, I mean, we’ve had a hard team. It’s every week, it’s every pitch. We’re working towards every pitch every inning. It’s the batter against us so I know I had my team behind me.”

China Spring took a 2-0 lead in the second courtesy of an RBI single by junior second baseman Jase Garrett. Carthage put up a double in the third and a single in the fourth but couldn’t capitalize. Cougars catcher Brayden Faulkner earned a two-out walk in the top of the fifth but was tagged out at second as he slid off the bag in his attempt to steal the base.

With two outs in the bottom of the fifth, Bulldogs right fielder Ty Chambers zipped one down the middle for a single and second baseman Noah Paddie walked. Shortstop Connor Cuff drove a laser down the middle to bring both in and tie the contest at two.

McCloud and Carthage senior starter Braden Wade each gave up one hit in the sixth and posted 1-2-3 sevenths to push the game to extras. Wade finally cracked, hitting Faulkner with a pitch high and inside. McCloud put on his bunting glasses, popping one down the third base line for a sacrifice to advance Faulkner to second.

Necessary reached first thanks to a slow throw that pulled the first baseman off the bag to put runners at the corners. Cougars center fielder Bryce Tabor once again proved to be the right guy at the plate as he flew out to his counterpart for the RBI to score Faulkner.

McCloud finished the day pitching 7.2 innings, giving up six hits, two runs and two walks while striking out seven batters. Faulkner scored two of China Spring’s three runs, with shortstop Kolby Killough tallying the third.

Wade tossed the complete game for the Bulldogs, giving up five hits, three runs, two earned runs, three walks and striking out four. Cuff led at the plate for Carthage going 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.