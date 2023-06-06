The China Spring baseball players haven’t forgotten the gnawing feeling of losing in the Class 4A state semifinals last season.

The 2-1 loss to Argyle left the returning players wanting another crack at the state title.

“It was not good, I didn’t like it at all,” said China Spring pitcher-outfielder Brenan Daniel. “We were that close to going to the next game. Having experience at state, we’ve been in that situation before and we were under a lot of pressure, and I know I can trust all these guys to pull through.”

The No. 4 Cougars (35-5-1) hope to finish off a phenomenal season with a pair of wins in the state tournament, beginning with Wednesday’s game against No. 1 Sinton (37-3) at 4 p.m. at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin.

Canyon Randall (38-4) faces Texarkana Liberty-Eylau (32-6) in the other Class 4A semifinal with the winners advancing to the championship game at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Like his players, first-year China Spring head coach Cory Beckham also has state tournament experience. As a pitcher and hitter, Beckham helped China Spring win the 1989 state title and reach the state tournament again in 1991.

As West’s head coach, he guided the Trojans to the 2012 state championship game, where they lost to Texarkana Pleasant Grove, before winning consecutive Class 3A state titles in 2015-16.

“The first time I went to state as a coach we were just so happy to be there,” Beckham said. “We didn’t win, we got second, and that changed everything, like that’s no good. Then we came back and won a few years later, so I’m hoping the same thing happens with these guys.”

The Cougars couldn’t have been paired against a tougher opponent than Sinton, which has pieced together another tremendous season after romping to a 9-0 win over Argyle to win the 2022 state championship.

The Pirates feature the two-time Texas Gatorade player of the year in slugging catcher Blake Mitchell, a projected first-round pick in the Major League Baseball Draft. They have a pair of dominating pitchers in left-hander Jaquae Stewart and right-hander Braeden Brown, who both double as dangerous hitters.

“They’re well balanced, they have strong pitching, they have excellent athletes,” Beckham said. “Their pitchers are totally different. One of them (Stewart) is a left-hander who has an across the body delivery, mid to upper 80s, and is deceptive. I kind of expect him to be the starting pitcher. He’s the one who’s kind of been the guy lately. Brown is a mid to upper 80s righty with command and confidence, so it’s going to be tough either way.”

After losing just one regular season game, the Pirates have endured two three-game playoff series in the last two weeks. After dropping a 1-0 decision to San Antonio Davenport, Sinton rallied to win the next two regional semifinals games.

In last week’s regional finals, the Pirates dropped an 8-5 decision to Boerne in the second game as both Mitchell and Brown and a pair of Sinton assistants were ejected. Even with Mitchell and Brown suspended in the third game following the game two ejections, the Pirates romped to a 9-0 win in game three to advance to the state tournament.

Making state hasn’t been a cakewalk for the Cougars either.

On the brink of elimination against Carthage, China Spring exploded for five seventh-inning runs to pull off a 7-6 thriller in game two before capturing the third game 6-3 in the regional semifinals.

In last week’s regional finals, the Cougars rallied from a 3-0 opening loss to Taylor with 12-1 and 14-6 wins to advance to the state tournament. In both wins, the Cougars eventually wore down Taylor pitchers and put a lot of runs on the scoreboard.

“We’re focused in games and I feel like we can come back in any game we play,” said China Spring outfielder-pitcher Trevor Black. “We’ve been fighting through adversity being down late in games, and we’re just having a fun time out there too. We know what we have the capability of doing. Sometimes it just takes a little bit longer for the fire to get going.”

The Cougars feature a solid pitching staff with Daniel, Jayden Honey and Black while bringing a dynamic offense that attacks the basepaths aggressively with good hitting and speed up and down the lineup.

“We’re just really well-balanced, and a lot of times those are the best teams,” Beckham said. “We do a little bit of everything good. That’s what we’ve built the team around and we’re successful, so I’m proud of that. That’s what you want as a coach anyway. You don’t want to have glaring weaknesses, and we don’t have them.”

More than anything, China Spring’s bond is built by teammates who enjoy playing together and will sacrifice anything to make the team better.

“It’s not everyone playing for themselves, it’s everybody playing as a whole," said China Spring catcher Jase Garrett. "It’s just a bunch of kids wanting to play baseball. The more we play, the better we play, the more we win.”

Beckham knows the feeling of winning the state championship as both a player at China Spring and a coach at West. Now he wants his China Spring players to walk away from Austin with a state championship trophy.

“I’ve done it as a player, I’ve done it as a coach, I want these guys to experience it,” Beckham said. “It’s for them. It’s their team and once we get out there at 4 p.m. on Wednesday it’s their game. The players are going to win it or not win it. It’s their game, and I think they’re ready. I really do.”