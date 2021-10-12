China Spring keeps pounding, sweeps La Vega to stay perfect in district

La Vega coach Suzette Gill has coached plenty of playoff teams over the years, and knows what it takes to play at that level. She was proud of the way her team played in stretches, but still expressed frustration over “mentally checking out” late in the match.

Certainly, when China Spring crests a hill and starts angling downhill, it’s tough to slow down. The Cougars scored the first 15 points of the third and final set. La Vega lost some confidence and its passing became more ragged, and China Spring’s Lindsey Wilcox twice feasted on Pirate overpasses with easy stuffs at the net.

“We’re very young and I hope playing a team like China Spring can get us ready,” Gill said. “I think that at times we played just as well, but we just mentally have to keep ourselves in the game. When we check out, we check out. When we learn to do those things — and hopefully this team will grow and learn to do those things — we’ll be successful.”

Horn certainly came to play for La Vega. The senior swooped her way to a team-best 11 kills to go with two blocks, while McKinney pocketed three blocks.

But China Spring has an entire drum line of percussion thumpers. The Lady Cougars boast a deep and talented roster, and Cole keeps the substitutions flowing freely, so plenty of players get a taste of the action.