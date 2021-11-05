China Spring leaves no doubt in 48-7 rout of Connally to complete undefeated run

The way China Spring coach Brian Bell hugged his assistant coaches and congratulated his team late Friday night, it was apparent this was no ordinary win for the Cougars.
It turns out, the last time China Spring went undefeated in the regular season was when Bell was a junior starting quarterback in 2008.
That’s where the No. 5-ranked Cougars stand again after dismantling Connally, 48-7, at Mac Peoples Stadium.
“It means a lot,” Bell said. “It’s an awesome opportunity for our guys. You can coach a long, long, long time and never have the opportunity to go 10-0. Our guys, we trust them so much as coaches and we’re so thankful that they trust us back. We’ve got something special going.”
China Spring finished off a 5-0 run through District 9-4A Division II. The Cougars left no doubt about their No. 1 seed status going into the first round of the playoffs next week. China Spring will play Madisonville, the fourth-place representative from 10-4A DII, at 7 p.m. on Friday at Merrill Green Stadium in Bryan.
Although Connally (4-5, 3-2) got roughed up in the regular season finale, the Cadets have a chance to bounce back as the No. 3 seed from 9-4A DII. Connally will play Jasper at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at Wildcat Stadium in Whitehouse.
A year ago, Connally came from behind to defeat China Spring, 51-49, in double overtime at Cougar Field. There wasn’t much mention of that during China Spring’s celebration this time around.
The Cougars hoisted a gold ball for the loop championship and likely had a few game balls reserved for their defense.
China Spring held an explosive Connally offense to one late touchdown when mostly reserves were playing. Before that, the Cougars forced three turnovers and kept the Cadets to less than 200 yards.
The China Spring defense devoured the Cadets from the very beginning.
Cougars defensive lineman Keith Njemini and linebacker Dawson Exline dropped Connally’s Tre Wisner for a loss of a yard on the Cadets’ first offensive play, effectively setting the tone. But China Spring didn’t let up on the next snap as defensive lineman Greg Salazar and Njemini converged on QB Jelani McDonald for another yard loss.
When Connally attempted to punt it away and end its game-opening possession, Cadets punter Toby Terry had to chase down a high snap. China Spring dropped him at the Connally 3, setting up a gimme touchdown for the Cougars.
Not surprisingly, China Spring gave the ball to power runner Exline for a three-yard plunge and a 7-0 lead.
Exline stayed hot, recovering a McDonald fumble to stop Connally’s next drive at the Cadets’ 38. The China Spring offensive coaches rewarded him six plays later with another short-yardage handoff. This time, Exline powered into the end zone from a yard out.
“He’s extremely physical,” Bell said. “Every single week he sets the tone for us defensively and he did again tonight. We’re really proud of him and his best football is in front of him.”
The Cougars defense added two interceptions later in the first half, one apiece by Tre Hafford and Mason Kirk.
Hafford’s pick looked like it could be headed for a return TD in the final 30 seconds of the second quarter, but his momentum caused him to trip crossing the midfield stripe.
No matter, quarterback Major Bowden ran for 27 yards, then found Sebastian Trevino for a 21-yard touchdown with 10 seconds to spare before the bands marched.
As if the tackles for losses and interceptions didn’t cause enough problems for the Connally offense, China Spring continued to cause havoc on punting plays.
Cougars RB/DB Kyle Barton sprinted through the Cadet blockers and slapped a punt attempt off the foot of Terry. China Spring recovered the bouncing ball at the Connally 23.
Three plays later, Bowden darted to his right and covered five yards for a touchdown that made it 27-0.
China Spring kicker Thomas Barr proved just as efficient as his offensive and defensive teammates in the first half. He nailed field goals of 37 and 21 yards, helping boost the Cougars to a 34-0 advantage by the break.
The China Spring defense held Connally to less than 100 yards of offense in the first half. That plus the three takeaways, a sacked punter and a blocked punt severely tilted the field in the Cougars’ favor.
“Tonight was just one of those where the team had good energy,” Exline said. “We just got everything moving as a team the whole game. I think when the defense goes out and holds them, stops them, it sets up the offense to play great.”
China Spring produced 209 yards on offense in 29 plays through the end of the second quarter.
In the second half, the Cougars added a short touchdown run by Barton (two yards) and a long one by backup running back Jordan Mulkey (85) in the second half for their final total.
With less than 80 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Connally junior running back Jesmar Rhodes broke loose for an 81-yard run that got the Cadets on the scoreboard.
But China Spring’s starters had long since headed to the sideline.
Bowden played just over two quarters and finished with 124 rushing yards, 69 passing yards and a TD each way.