China Spring, Lorena celebrating trips to state championship stage

“I’m just so proud of our guys, so proud of our community,” China Spring head football coach Brian Bell said after his Cougars defeated Cuero on Friday night. “Unbelievable for our football program and our entire school district. We had a sendoff before we came to the game (Friday in Round Rock) and all of our elementary, intermediate kids were out. It’s just so cool to see our community come together right now.”

China Spring is returning to the state championship game for the first time since 2007 when the Cougars lost to Celina. Bell, a China Spring alumnus and the son of former coach Mark Bell, will be trying to lead his alma mater to its first state football title since the Cougars defeated Lexington for the 1A championship in 1978.

Lorena won the 2A state championship in 1987 and returned to the title game in 1989. This is the Leopards’ first time back to that stage.