China Spring, Lorena celebrating trips to state championship stage

Whatever the weather the next few days, it will be all sunshine and blue skies in the China Spring and Lorena communities.
The Cougars and Leopards football teams are going to state.
Lorena High School will play Brock in the Class 3A Division I state championship game at 3 p.m. Thursday, followed by China Spring High School versus Gilmer in the 4A Division II title game at 3 p.m. on Friday. Both games will be at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, which has become the mecca of high school football as the traditional single-site host of UIL state championships.
The Cougars and Leopards met on the field back on Sept. 3 in China Spring, when the Cougars held on for a 21-13 victory. Since then, neither team has lost a game and they have gained momentum lately.
China Spring rolled through three straight state-ranked opponents in its last three games, including two-time defending state champion Carthage. In the playoffs, the Cougars have won by an average margin of 27.2 points.
Meanwhile, Lorena has throttled all five of its playoff opponents. The Leopards' closest game in the postseason was a 25-point victory over Hitchcock in the first round, and they are beating teams by 38.2 points per game.
It all adds up to a lot of cheers and smiles.
“I’m just so proud of our guys, so proud of our community,” China Spring head football coach Brian Bell said after his Cougars defeated Cuero on Friday night. “Unbelievable for our football program and our entire school district. We had a sendoff before we came to the game (Friday in Round Rock) and all of our elementary, intermediate kids were out. It’s just so cool to see our community come together right now.”
China Spring is returning to the state championship game for the first time since 2007 when the Cougars lost to Celina. Bell, a China Spring alumnus and the son of former coach Mark Bell, will be trying to lead his alma mater to its first state football title since the Cougars defeated Lexington for the 1A championship in 1978.
Lorena won the 2A state championship in 1987 and returned to the title game in 1989. This is the Leopards’ first time back to that stage.
“People are excited,” Lorena coach Ray Biles said. “A lot of the old-timers that were here back in the '87, '89 years, they’re excited because it’s kind of stirred up all that history. It’s a good thing. It’s a positive thing. A lot of people need some positive right now. In our community and in our high school, I think things are going to bounce a lot better in school when things are going positively.”
Biles, in his 30th season as the Leopards’ head coach, arrived at the school in 1991. He will be looking for his 200th career win as Lorena faces Brock.
There are many storylines in the team and school communities at both China Spring and Lorena. A common thread is that the players and coaches have arrived at a pinnacle together.
“It’s means everything,” China Spring senior Brayden Faulkner said. “We’ve been grinding with these guys since we were 4 or 5 years old, it’s awesome. Ever since my freshman year it’s all we’ve been dreaming about and we’re finally here.”