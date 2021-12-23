China Spring, Lorena in national top 5

The China Spring Cougars and Lorena Leopards found themselves at and near the top of national rankings on Thursday afternoon.

The MaxPreps Small Town High School Football Rankings placed China Spring at No. 1 in the country following the Cougars’ 16-0 season and Class 4A Division II state title.

Lorena (14-2) was close behind at No. 5. The Leopards won the 3A Division I state championship with their only losses of the season coming against China Spring and Franklin, which came in at No. 4 in the MaxPreps rankings.

Other Texas school in the MaxPreps Small Town Top 25 included Carthage at No. 3, Shiner at No. 6, Brock at No. 9, Gunter at No. 14, Waskom at No. 23, and Bellville at No. 24.