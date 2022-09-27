China Spring makes another jump on growth chart with sweep of Gatesville

Most high school gyms these days are adorned with large banners or signs directing the seniors, juniors, sophomores and freshmen where to sit during the pep rallies.

China Spring’s various-aged volleyball players, meanwhile, are figuring out where to go all on their own.

This Lady Cougar roster is a melting pot of players from different classifications. But this young-ish team took another step in its learning process with a tenacious tussle of a sweep over Gatesville, 26-24, 25-22, 25-18, on Tuesday night in District 23-4A competition at the CSHS Gym.

Like most coaches, one thing China Spring’s Melissa Cole craves is improvement throughout the season. Fortunately, she’s seeing that from the Lady Cougars, who improved to 16-15 overall and 2-0 in district.

“I feel like we’ve grown a lot,” Cole said. “Kynlie (Maughan) went out yesterday, so we had to change a few things. But the fact that I can change things and we can still move and still do things well, that means I know we’ve grown. Each person has been getting better and better, and as a team we’ve been getting better. I just think we work more together as a unit than we did before.”

Cole put her team through the wringer in the nondistrict season. When you’re playing as many underclassmen as she is — the Lady Cougars feature three freshmen and two sophomores who all see regular time — you’re likely to take a few lumps, especially when you’re facing state-ranked opponents like Crawford, Midway and Fairfield.

But those matches were but a mere prelude for such a time as this.

“I knew we were going to take some hits early,” Cole said. “That’s why we played a lot of the opponents we played. They make you learn faster. Going against Midway, and playing some teams way early on that were just good, we do have our losses. But that’s part of growing, is learning through those and being able to learn from opponents you play.”

China Spring’s maturity came through in this one against hard-to-terminate Gatesville (13-16, 0-2). All of the sets proved close, as the teams seemed just too evenly matched for either one to log an extended run.

Janey Weber’s Lady Hornets certainly had their chances for that breakthrough first district win. Gatesville was poised to snatch the first set, taking a 21-16 lead following an ace from senior Chloe Mathews.

But China Spring hung tough. It responded with a 5-0 run to tie the score, aided by a well-placed Lauryn Haferkamp roll shot and an emphatic block from freshman Shatavia Lowe.

Eventually, the teams pushed to extra points, and the Lady Cougars tallied the decisive scoreboard tallies when a Gatesville block attempt bounced out of bounds, followed by sophomore Emma Swanson delivering an ace on set point.

The second set played out much the same way. The teams fought to a virtual stalemate, as China Spring held a slim 22-21 lead late in the set. But the Lady Hornets suffered a couple of untimely mistakes — a bad pass here, a lift call there — while the Lady Cougars came through in the clutch, culminating with Reagan McCollum’s off-speed offering for the kill on set point.

“Gatesville was a good team,” Cole said. “They served well and aggressive, and we learned from them, too. I think every single time you walk out, win or lose, you have to learn. That’s what we’re doing every time. We’ve discussed that in the locker room every time.”

Speaking of aggressive serving, Swanson supplied that for the Lady Coogs. She led all players with four aces.

“She’s been our server that has been coming in and taking that spot. She’s earned the playing time, and done a good job,” Cole said of Swanson.

China Spring managed to keep the Lady Hornets at arm’s length much of the third set in completing the sweep, scoring the decisive point when Gatesville was whistled for a lift violation.

McCollum, just a freshman, led the Lady Cougars with eight kills. Linsy London soared for seven kills and an ace, while Lowe notched five kills and three blocks and Haferkamp chipped in five kills as well.

Mathews pocketed five kills, an ace and a block to spearhead Gatesville in the losing effort.

More chances for these teams to keep plugging and learning arrive on Friday, when Gatesville returns home to face Connally while China Spring travels to La Vega. Before that, they’ll get back in the lab and try to come up with a winning mix.

Yeah, with apologies to Allen Iverson, we’re talking about practice.

“They practice hard. This is a practice team,” China Spring’s Cole said. “Man, do they practice hard. They always bring everything to practice. I’m super grateful for that, because I know they want it. They know it’s earned. Just because we’ve won in the past doesn’t mean that’s going to happen again. They know that they have to earn this, and that’s what they’re wanting to do.”