China Spring nabs volleyball win over No. 3 Lorena, 3-1
China Spring nabs volleyball win over No. 3 Lorena, 3-1

Behind a double-double from senior Kadyne Emmot, China Spring’s volleyball team pocketed a solid win over Class 3A’s third-ranked Lorena, 27-25, 25-21, 21-25, 25-18, on Friday, getting a little payback from a loss to the Lady Leopards earlier this season.

Emmot led the Cougars in both assists (23) and kills (15). But China Spring had a potent hitting attack, helped along by Dylan Birkes, who smashed 14 kills, and Katie Cofer, who added eight. Kayla Peoples chipped in 21 assists, while libero Isabela Dorsey piloted the back-row defense with steadiness, making 32 digs.

China Spring improved to 18-8 on the year, while Lorena fell to 20-3.

