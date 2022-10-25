China Spring now No. 1 in state; Lorena hangs tough at No. 10 after Franklin loss

Friday's 1 vs. 2 clash lived up to the hype and then some. And at the end of the night, it was China Spring who emerged triumphant from an epic battle with a 38-36 win.

The reward for the Cougars is the No. 1 ranking in Class 4A Division I, pushing Stephenville down to No. 2. Both teams are defending state champions from 2021, and assuming a chalky bracket, they'll meet again in the regional final, though the Yellowjackets will have to dodge both No. 5 Anna and No. 6 Celina to get there.

That makes China Spring (8-1) the third Centex football team sitting in the catbird seat, along with top-ranked Mart and Abbott. The Panthers (8-0) took care of a major obstacle in their district title quest last week with a 47-22 win over Wortham (7-2), a rematch of last year's regional final, and now they'll have to beat undefeated Dawson (8-0) on the road this week. Abbott (8-0), meanwhile, blitzed Coolidge, winning 48-0 at halftime by the six-man mercy rule.

Another battle of state champions Friday didn't quite go the way Central Texas would've liked, with No. 10 Lorena suffering a tough 49-35 loss to No. 1 Franklin, made all the tougher by some glaring miscues. As the Trib's DJ Ramirez put it Sunday, Lorena "should have won this game. The Leopard players were well aware of that, and they’re not making excuses."

But their performance earned the respect of the statewide observers, which didn't penalize the Leopards for the loss. Despite a 6-3 record, they've fallen to three tough squads in No. 1 China Spring, No. 6 Cameron Yoe and the top-ranked Lions.

The sixth-ranked Yoemen (6-2) won a protracted Battle of the Bell on Friday, posting a 47-21 win over Rockdale with a balanced performance that saw six different players score seven touchdowns.

The other local Top 10 game on the slate was Chilton, where the No. 5 Pirates (8-0) stayed put in the rankings after dispatching Granger with ease, knocking the Lions down a perch to No. 10. Chilton likely has the district crown sewn up after beating Bremond, though Milano could play spoiler in Week 11.

In six-man, Division I No. 4 Jonesboro (7-1) had last week off before hosting undefeated No. 3 May, last year's state finalist, this week to open district play. Division II No. 4 Oglesby (7-0) was also idle last week. The Tigers welcome Calvert on Friday.

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com’s high school rankings after Week 9, distributed by The Associated Press.

CLASS 6A

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 Galena Park North Shore (8-0) W: Humble, 56-14 1

2 Austin Westlake (8-0) W: Austin High, 70-0 2

3 Duncanville (7-0) W: Dallas Skyline, 63-0 3

4 Southlake Carroll (8-0) W: Haslet Eaton, 42-7 4

5 Katy (8-0) W: Katy Cinco Ranch, 56-28 5

6 Denton Guyer (8-0) W: Allen, 49-7 6

7 Humble Atascocita (7-1) W: Houston King, 39-6 7

8 Cibolo Steele (8-0) W: SA East Central, 49-4 8

9 DeSoto (7-1) W: Cedar Hill, 45-20 11

10 Spring Westfield (7-1) W: Aldine MacArthur, 58-6 12

11 Prosper (7-1) W: Denton Braswell, 59-14 16

12 Alvin Shadow Creek (8-0) W: Pearland Dawson, 16-10 13

13 Dripping Springs (7-1) W: Lake Travis, 38-31 17

14 Allen (6-2) L: Denton Guyer, 49-7 9

15 Arlington Martin (7-1) W: Grand Prairie, 58-2 10

16 Dallas Highland Park (8-0) W: Irving MacArthur, 52-0 14

17 SA Northside Brennan (7-1) W: SA Northside Sotomayor, 69-7 15

18 Austin Vandegrift (7-1) W: Round Rock Cedar Ridge, 29-7 18

19 Trophy Club Nelson (8-0) W: Keller Central, 56-24 19

20 Rockwall (7-1) Idle 20

21 North Crowley (8-0) W: Hurst Bell, 33-7 22

22 New Caney (8-0) W: Cleveland, 71-0 23

23 Round Rock (7-1) W: Round Rock McNeil, 44-7 24

24 Humble Summer Creek (5-3) W: Beaumont United, 68-0 25

25 Cy-Fair (7-1) W: Houston Spring Woods, 62-0 NR

Dropped out: No. 21 Klein Collins

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 Longview (8-0) W: McKinney North, 49-7 1

2 Mansfield Timberview (8-0) W: Dallas Sunset, 80-0 2

3 Aledo (7-2) W: Denton Ryan, 35-21 4

4 Lancaster (6-2) W: West Mesquite, 42-7 7

5 Frisco Reedy (9-0) W: Frisco, 29-7 6

6 Midlothian (8-0) W: Lake Belton, 39-37 9

7 Amarillo Tascosa (7-1) W: Amarillo Caprock, 34-28 8

8 PSJA North (8-0) W: McAllen Memorial, 48-3 10

9 Smithson Valley (7-1) W: Boerne Champion, 49-0 NR

10 A&M Consolidated (7-1) W: Georgetown East View, 52-7 NR

Dropped out: No. 3 College Station, No. 5 Port Arthur Memorial

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 Argyle (8-0) W: Frisco Independence, 35-10 1

2 Fort Bend Marshall (7-1) W: Fort Bend Willowridge, 63-0 2

3 Liberty Hill (7-1) Idle 3

4 Texarkana Texas (7-1) W: Nacogdoches, 23-20 4

5 Grapevine (7-1) W: FW Wyatt, 49-21 5

6 Montgomery Lake Creek (9-0) W: Huntsville, 46-6 6

7 Midlothian Heritage (7-1) W: Corsicana, 56-24 7

8 SA Alamo Heights (6-1) W: SA Edison, 69-7 8

9 Dallas South Oak Cliff (5-3) W: Dallas Samuell, 56-0 9

10 Lucas Lovejoy (6-2) W: Mesquite Poteet, 70-3 10

Dropped out: None

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 China Spring (8-1) W: Stephenville, 38-36 2

2 Stephenville (7-1) L: China Spring, 38-36 1

3 CC Calallen (9-0) W: CC Tuloso-Midway, 66-0 3

4 Boerne (8-0) W: SA Kennedy, 49-7 4

5 Anna (8-0) W: Nevada Community, 41-7 5

6 Celina (7-1) W: Dallas Carter, 55-13 6

7 Lumberton (7-1) W: Huffman-Hargrave, 49-7 7

8 Kilgore (7-2) W: Athens, 27-7 9

9 Tyler Chapel Hill (6-2) W: Henderson, 41-10 10

10 Brownwood (7-2) W: Lubbock Estacado, 52-14 NR

Dropped out: No. 8 Canyon

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 Carthage (9-0) W: Center, 64-28 1

2 Gilmer (7-0) W: Paris North Lamar, 42-6 2

3 Cuero (7-1) W: Caldwell, 77-0 3

4 Silsbee (8-0) W: Hamshire-Fannett, 35-28 4

5 Bellville (8-0) Idle 5

6 Wimberley (8-0) W: Geronimo Navarro, 21-14 6

7 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (6-2) W: Texarkana Liberty-Eylau, 42-15 7

8 WF Hirschi (5-2) W: Snyder, 56-14 8

9 Glen Rose (7-1) W: Hillsboro, 63-13 9

10 Aubrey (7-2) W: Sanger, 56-14 10

Dropped out: None

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 Franklin (8-0) W: Lorena, 49-35 1

2 Hitchcock (9-0) W: Hempstead, 55-0 5

3 Malakoff (7-1) Idle 4

4 Columbus (8-1) W: Yoakum, 35-12 6

5 Shallowater (7-1) W: Bushland, 43-28 NR

6 Cameron Yoe (6-2) W: Rockdale, 47-21 8

7 Llano (9-0) W: Blanco, 17-6 7

8 Bushland (8-1) L: Shallowater, 43-28 2

9 Brock (4-4) W: Paradise, 18-13 9

10 Lorena (6-3) L: Franklin, 49-35 10

Dropped out: No. 3 Grandview

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 Gunter (7-0) W: Lone Oak, 84-0 1

2 Holliday (8-0) W: Sadler S&S Consolidated, 61-0 2

3 Newton (8-1) W: Kountze, 62-0 3

4 Canadian (6-2) W: Friona, 56-13 4

5 Bells (6-2) W: Howe, 37-14 5

6 New London West Rusk (6-2) W: Troup, 49-29 6

7 Poth (7-1) W: Natalia, 49-0 7

8 Palmer (8-0) W: Rice, 57-0 8

9 Lexington (8-0) W: Clifton, 40-7 9

10 Wall (7-1) W: San Angelo TLC, 55-0 10

Dropped out: None

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 Timpson (8-0) W: Joaquin, 25-22 1

2 Hawley (8-0) W: Olney, 34-7 2

3 Crawford (8-0) W: Bosqueville, 59-6 3

4 Refugio (7-1) W: Shiner, 38-27 5

5 Stratford (8-0) W: Sanford-Fritch, 51-0 6

6 Shiner (7-2) L: Refugio, 38-27 4

7 Tolar (8-0) W: Bangs, 59-0 7

8 Cisco (7-1) Idle 8

9 Centerville (6-2) W: Jewett Leon, 55-7 9

10 Coleman (6-2) Idle 10

Dropped out: None

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 Mart (8-0) W: Wortham, 47-22 1

2 Burton (8-0) W: Runge, 39-8 2

3 Wellington (7-1) W: Wheeler, 64-0 3

4 Wink (8-0) W: McCamey, 42-28 4

5 Chilton (8-0) W: Granger, 34-19 5

6 Price Carlisle (8-0) W: Mount Enterprise, 35-14 6

7 Albany (6-2) W: Roscoe, 55-0 8

8 Collinsville (7-1) W: Santo, 39-28 NR

9 Santo (7-1) L: Collinsville, 39-28 7

10 Granger (6-2) L: Chilton, 34-19 9

Dropped out: No. 10 Milano

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 Abbott (8-0) W: Coolidge, 48-0 1

2 Westbrook (7-1) W: Hermleigh, 62-14 2

3 May (8-0) W: Santa Anna, 60-14 3

4 Jonesboro (7-1) Idle 4

5 Rankin (7-1) W: Lenorah Grady, 46-0 5

6 Happy (7-1) W: Nazareth, 40-6 6

7 Garden City (7-1) Idle 7

8 Mertzon Irion County (7-0) W: Robert Lee, 58-0 8

9 Gordon (8-0) W: Lingleville, 54-4 9

10 Medina (8-0) Idle 10

Dropped out: None

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 Benjamin (7-0) W: Harrold, 62-0 1

2 Cherokee (7-0) W: Rochelle, 70-20 2

3 Balmorhea (7-1) W: Sierra Blanca, 52-0 3

4 Oglesby (8-0) Idle 4

5 Richland Springs (6-1) W: Brookesmith, forfeit 5

6 Sanderson (8-0) W: Grandfalls-Royalty, 61-0 7

7 Loraine (7-1) W: Blackwell, 28-8 6

8 Whitharral (7-1) Idle 8

9 Rising Star (7-1) W: Paint Rock, 50-0 9

10 Bluff Dale (7-1) W: Iredell, 50-12 NR

Dropped out: None

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 Dallas Parish Episcopal (6-1) W: FW Nolan, 42-7 1

2 Austin Regents (7-0) W: SA St. Anthony’s, 63-7 2

3 Houston St. Thomas (7-0) W: Houston The Village, forfeit 3

4 Argyle Liberty Christian (7-1) W: FW Southwest Christian, 18-6 4

5 Plano Prestonwood (6-1) W: Dallas Bishop Lynch, 57-17 5

Dropped out: None

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — SIX-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 Pasadena First Baptist (7-0) W: Bryan Allen Academy, 67-16 1

2 Lucas Christian (8-0) Idle 2

3 Baytown Christian (7-0) W: Alvin Living Stones, 74-27 3

4 Conroe Covenant (7-1) W: Houston Westbury Christian, 48-0 4

5 FW Covenant Classical (6-1) W: Abilene Christian, 52-6 5

Dropped out: None