COLLEGE STATION – China Spring won two of its three games in Division 2 pool play on Thursday at the state 7-on-7 football tournament at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex.

The Cougars pulled off a 35-20 win over Needville and a 42-26 win over Snyder, but dropped a 33-14 decision to Ponder. China Spring will face Midland Christian at 8:45 a.m. on Friday in championship bracket play.

Both Lorena and Cameron Yoe went 1-2 in Division 2 pool play.

The Leopards beat Clyde, 28-27, but dropped a 28-27 decision to Hamshire-Fannett and a 34-28 loss to Celina. Lorena will play Sunnyvale at 8:45 a.m. Friday.

The Yoemen took a 32-13 win over Carthage, but lost to Decatur, 26-20, and Graham, 32-20. Cameron will face Somerset at 8:45 a.m. Friday.

In Division 3 pool play, Chilton grabbed a 33-18 win over Merkel but lost to Brazos, 26-19, and Henrietta, 19-18. Chilton faces Sunray at 8 a.m. Friday.