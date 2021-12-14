 Skip to main content
China Spring plans football rally
HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK

China Spring Cuero

China Spring's Jaylen Trotter and the rest of the Cougar defense bring down Cuero's Tycen Williams in the second half.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

China Spring will hold a community pep rally at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Cougar Stadium, to celebrate and send off its state-bound football team.

The Cougars (15-0) will face Gilmer (14-1) for the Class 4A Division II championship at 3 p.m. Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. China Spring is making its first appearance in a state final since 2007 and looking for its first championship since 1978.

