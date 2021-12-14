China Spring plans football rally

China Spring will hold a community pep rally at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Cougar Stadium, to celebrate and send off its state-bound football team.

The Cougars (15-0) will face Gilmer (14-1) for the Class 4A Division II championship at 3 p.m. Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. China Spring is making its first appearance in a state final since 2007 and looking for its first championship since 1978.