China Spring plans football rally

China Spring will hold a community pep rally at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Cougar Stadium, to celebrate and send off its state-bound football team.
The Cougars (15-0) will face Gilmer (14-1) for the Class 4A Division II championship at 3 p.m. Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. China Spring is making its first appearance in a state final since 2007 and looking for its first championship since 1978.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Brice Cherry
A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.