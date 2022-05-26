China Spring pockets sweep, advances to regional final

SPRING — It’s on to the regional final for China Spring Cougars.

China Spring completed a sweep of Orangefield in the Region III-4A semifinals with a 7-3 win on Thursday at Grand Oaks High School. The Cougars (30-8), who beat the Bobcats, 5-4, in Wednesday’s opener, advance to face the Carthage-Bellville in next week’s regional final.

The Cougars received an outstanding mound performance from left-hander Marcus Rosales in picking up the win. Rosales, who came on in relief in Game 1 to nail down the final strikeout of Orangefield, allowed just two hits and one run across five innings in the second game to push China Spring to the win.

Moreover, his teammates provided some solid run support. Cage McCloud continued his hot postseason hitting with a home run and two RBIs, while Trace Necessary, Bryce Tabor, Brayden Faulkner, J.C. Hughes and Trevor Black all smacked extra-base hits as well.

China Spring, which has a rich baseball tradition, is looking to get back to the state tournament for the first time since 2000.