China Spring pounds Western Hills, 72-7

China Spring opened the Class 4A Division 1 playoffs and started its state championship defense at home Thursday night, and the Cougars made sure to put on a show for their fans.

With the home side of Cougar Stadium filled to capacity, they obliterated Fort Worth Western Hills, 72-7, to advance to the area round.

It was complete and total domination, especially in the first half. The Cougars scored each time they had the ball to lead 55-0 at intermission.

“I am really proud of our kids and the way they came out,” China Spring head coach Tyler Beatty said. “We talk about it all the time — it doesn’t matter where, who or when we play, we have to play China Spring brand of football. Our kids came out of the gate strong, and it was really good to see.”

China Spring opened the game with a three-play, 34-yard drive, finished off by a 12-yard touchdown run by junior running back Kyle Barton.

Most of the Cougar first-half drives were just as quick and decisive. They scored in six plays or less eight times. Some big scoring plays included a 67-yard run by Barton and a 55-yard pass from quarterback Cash McCollum to Tre Hafford. McCollum also had touchdown tosses to Jackson Battles and Tristan Exline.

Some eye-popping, video game-like numbers from the first half show just how smoothly China Spring was executing in every facet of the game. McCollum was 9 for 11 for 215 yards and three touchdowns. Barton had 116 yards on six carries. The Cougars averaged 17 yards per play.

On defense, China Spring had three interceptions, and defensive back Cage McCloud had a 25-yard scoop-and-score touchdown.

About the only thing that did not go well was a missed extra point after the first touchdown. Otherwise, kicker Thomas Barr, the hero against Stephenville two weeks ago with a 42-yard game-winning field goal, was 7 of 8 on his point-after kicks.

In the second half, the Western Hills coaches agreed to a running clock. Beatty emptied the bench and gave every varsity player a chance to play. Getting a chance to take the field in the postseason was something all the players have earned, Beatty said.

“I am really excited for all of them,” Beatty said. “We got to see them under the lights a little bit, and with a little bit of a faster pace.”

China Spring running backs Miles Reed and Moses Garza found the end zone in the third quarter. Backup kicker David Smith hit a 25-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.

Western Hills finally found the end zone late in the third quarter on a 63-yard pass from Keyon Butler to Kaream Williams.

Next up for China Spring will be the winner of Kaufman and Wilmer-Hutchins, which play Friday night. No matter who wins, the game will take place Nov. 18 in Corsicana.

“Both of those teams are very athletic,” Beatty said. “Obviously no matter who we play, we have to prepare and be ready to go. Fortunately a Thursday night game gets you one extra day to prepare, and more importantly, to rest.”