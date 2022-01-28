China Spring promotes Beatty to head football coach

China Spring athletic director Josh Gregory’s search for a new head football coach ended in the Cougars’ own coaches’ office.
Gregory announced on Friday morning that China Spring ISD has promoted outside linebackers coach Tyler Beatty to be the Cougars’ new head coach.
Beatty replaces Brian Bell, who took a job at Baylor as an offensive analyst following the Cougars’ 16-0 season and Class 4A Division II state championship in December.
Gregory said he considered several China Spring assistant coaches and took a close look at some of the 80-plus applications from outside the school.
It became clear that Beatty was the right choice.
“He’s a heck of a coach,” Gregory said. “He’s a good offensive mind. If you coach on the defensive side and get some experience doing that, it makes you a better coach. He’s the perfect fit for where we’re at.”
Beatty was offensive coordinator at 6A Cypress Park for three seasons and passing game coordinator at 6A Austin Anderson prior to coming to China Spring. He initially served as the Cougars’ middle school coordinator before joining the high school staff.
Gregory said the China Spring players were enthusiastic about the move when Beatty was introduced as head football coach on Friday morning.
After the Cougars won the state title last season, defeating top-ranked Carthage in the regional final and posting a 31-7 victory over Gilmer in the championship game, Gregory felt the best way to keep up the momentum was to hire from inside the program.
“Really what our staff ended up doing amongst themselves was kind of deciding who they were going to support,” Gregory said.
China Spring is slotted to move up to 4A Division I when realignment is announced next week. Gregory said the Cougars have scheduled nondistrict games against Lorena, Connally and Melissa, but are still looking for two nondistrict opponents.