Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

FORNEY – In the immortal words of LL Cool J, don’t call it a comeback. China Spring’s been here the whole time.

The Cougars just finally woke up, and closed out their night with a Honey of a finish.

Down 6-2 entering the bottom of the seventh inning of Thursday’s second game, China Spring mounted an amazing five-run rally. There were heroes galore in that last-ditch effort for the Cougars, but Jayden Honey proved to be the biggest, as he delivered a clutch two-run, walk-off double deep to the gap in right-center, sending China Spring to an exhilarating 7-6 win over Carthage.

In the process, Honey saved China Spring’s season.

“It was amazing,” Honey said. “That’s what you dream for, coming up in the bottom of the inning. It’s just amazing. I couldn’t have done it without these guys sticking in there, fighting the whole time.”

While doing that interview, Honey was ambushed by his teammates for a water-cooler dousing, but he didn’t mind one bit.

The rally was absolutely necessary for China Spring (31-4-1) after Carthage won the opener, 4-2, and then of course built the seemingly comfortable lead in the second game to move to the precipice of sweeping the series.

Instead, the Cougars and Bulldogs (30-8) will face off in a Game 3 at 3 p.m. Saturday back in Forney, for the right to reach next week’s regional final round.

Prior to the bottom of the seventh with his team staring that four-run deficit and potential elimination in the face, Cory Beckham gathered his team together.

“We’ve got to fight! Every guy, we’ve got to fight!” Beckham said to his team.

They fought – with a haymaker they won’t soon forget. Mason Kirk led off the inning with a blooper that fell safely in right-center, and Kirk hustled all the way into second for a huge leadoff double. JC Hughes followed with a single to left and then Dean Hannah took a pitch off the shoulder to load the bases with no outs.

Carthage made a pitching change at that point, trading out Cole Curry for Matthew Smith. But Smith was stepping into an emerging China Spring fire. He plunked Jase Garrett with a pitch to force in a run and bring the score to 6-3, still no outs.

Brennan Daniel smoked an RBI single into left to bring the score to 6-4. Then in perhaps the weirdest sequence of a wild night, Braxton Bowers broke his metal bat on a come-backer to Smith. The pitcher had to dodge a shard of the broken bat before tossing to first to get the out on Bowers, but another run scored to bring the Cougars to within 6-5 and get the crowd really percolating.

Carthage chose to intentionally walk Trevor Black to load the bases and set up a force at any base. That brought up Honey, whose clutch double sent two baserunners scurrying to the plate and set off a frenzied celebration for the suddenly-alive-once-again Cougars.

“Before the game, I asked them, we need one inning a game where you put up a crooked number,” Beckham said. “We didn’t have one all day until that last inning. It paid off. But I told them, have we scored four runs in an inning before this year? We have many, many times. We’ve scored five, six, seven. It can be done. But you’ve got to get on base, you’ve got to believe, you’ve got to be there for your teammates, you’ve got to root them on, you’ve got to create some adversity for the other team.

“A couple of hit-by-pitches, that tears a pitcher up inside. That adversity paid off, and then we got that big hit there, a couple of big hits there. The ball between the six hole over there and then Jayden got that big hit, unbelievable. Unbelievable.”

Beckham expressed pride in his team’s guts, especially Honey, who drew the starting nod on the mound for Game 2 and found himself in a battle from the outset.

“He didn’t have his best stuff on the mound,” Beckham said. “But he fought, he competed. He wasn’t locating quite as good as he does with the fastball. We had to throw a lot of offspeed, a lot of changeups just to stay in the game. He didn’t want to come out the inning before when I took him out.

“Man, he fights. He’s a fighter, I’m glad he’s on our team.”

After dropping Thursday’s opening game, China Spring still felt good about its chances to rally and extend the series to a Game 3 on Saturday. But the gritty Bulldogs just kept applying pressure to Honey, the Cougars’ normally stingy No. 2 hurler.

Already up 3-2 after three innings, Carthage began widening the gap beginning in the fourth. Braden Smith and Cale Preston tagged consecutive hits to open the inning and plate one run. Then after Preston advanced a base on a Honey wild pitch, he promptly scored on a Ty Chambers groundout to push the Bulldog lead to 5-2.

Carthage made it 6-2 in the sixth on an RBI single from Noah Paddie. That felt like a tidy lead, but China Spring has the hitters that can put a lot of pressure on an opposing pitching staff, as the seventh-inning rally proved.

As you’d probably expect from a series opener, the teams flashed aces high in their opening hand. China Spring’s Brennan Daniel and Carthage’s Brooks Brewster engaged in a potent pitcher’s duel, forcing the other squads to capitalize on their fleeting chances when they arose.

Carthage managed to squeak home a run in the first inning to seize the early advantage. The Bulldogs bagged a pair of hits against Daniel, and the second of those, a solid single to center from Todd Register, registered the first run of the day and a 1-0 Bulldog lead.

Brewster changed speeds more often than an I-35 motorist. That proved effective for the Cougar right-hander, as he held the normally scorching-swinging Cougars without a hit for the first three innings.

But China Spring broke through in the fourth to snag the lead. First baseman Dean Hannah ignited the rally when he legged out a sharp single on the infield. Jase Garrett followed by pounding a single to right field, and that hit worked out nicely for the Cougars, as Carthage rightfielder Ty Chambers misplayed the ball, allowing it to get by him to the fence. Hannah came all the way around to score and Garrett might have had he not stumbled going around third base, as Beckham waved him home.

That’s OK, because Garrett still ended up on third base thanks to the two-base Carthage error. And China Spring cashed in, as Daniel stroked an RBI single to center to push the Cougars to a 2-1 advantage.

The way Daniel was going, that slight lead appeared as though it might hold up. The Cougar right-hander kept Carthage guessing with his offspeed offerings, holding the Bulldogs without a hit in the second, third and fourth innings.

In the fifth, however, Carthage created an opening and then bounded through it like an escape hatch. Chambers led off the inning with a walk. Two batters later, Dillon Davenport hustled down the line to beat out a bunt, putting two aboard. That brought up the top of the lineup in Noah Paddie, who smacked a hard ground ball that Cougar shortstop Mason Kirk fumbled as he tried to field. Now there was real trouble, as the error loaded the bases.

Carthage promptly tied the score on Connor Cuff’s groundout. If China Spring could’ve gotten one more out at that point, it might have been a different game. Instead, the feisty Register banged a single to left, sending two runs plateward and giving the Bulldogs a 4-2 lead.

The Cougars couldn’t rally in that one, but they did in Game 2, and they’ll live to fight another day.

“Hopefully it’s just a lesson learned,” Beckham said. “We weren’t at our best. And I’d say a lot of that was offensively, some of it defensively. We’ll learn from it and move on. It’s probably going to be a long game, because both pitching staffs are going to be taxed a little bit. It’s going to be who can get up there and swing the bat, and hopefully it’s us.”