China Spring ready for Argyle in Class 4A state semifinals

China Spring baseball coach Jesse Lopez had a plan and he believed in it, even though he knew it wasn’t always going to be pretty.

When filling out this season’s schedule, Lopez opted for substance over style points. If there was a tough game out there to be played, the Cougars coach wanted it. So the China Spring baseball team did its hard, humbling work.

At one point, the Cougars lost back-to-back-to-back games against Mission Sharyland, Corpus Christi Calallen and London to run their season record to one win and four losses.

If China Spring fans were looking for a reason why their team faced such a brutal schedule, they only needed to remember the last game of last spring.

Lopez lost a coin toss with Rusk coach Ross McMurry, which allowed the Eagles to select the playoff format. McMurry chose a one-game, win-or-go-home matchup in the third round of the playoffs and then the Eagles survived a 13-inning battle in Navasota. Rusk’s 3-1 victory ended the Cougars season much sooner than anyone in the China Spring dugout wanted.

The Cougars couldn’t catch up to Rusk lefty ace JD Thompson back then. And that informed Lopez’s plan going forward.

“I wasn’t going to hang my hat on wins and losses,” Lopez said. “My biggest deal was preparation. After last year and facing Rusk, it just felt like we were so overwhelmed by the Thompson kid. I knew we had to do something to see it. So when we went to tournaments, I’d ask them to put us against the best of the best because we need to see them. At times I probably regretted it, but we saw some really good arms.”

Did it pay off?

“It definitely did,” China Spring senior Marcus Rosales said. “We faced a lot of really good pitching, dudes that threw really hard and pitchers that could locate stuff. It definitely helped us be ready. When we came into the playoffs, we started seeing pitchers that could throw. We had already seen it, so it looked slower to us.”

Around noon on Monday, the China Spring players were busy running infield drills, then tidying up the field for another midweek practice on Tuesday. No matter that graduation was more than a week ago, the Cougars still have a big test coming up.

China Spring defeated Carthage, 3-2, in eight innings on Friday to sweep the regional final series and earn the school’s first state tournament berth in 22 years.

The Cougars (32-8) will play Argyle in a Class 4A state semifinal at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Disch-Falk Field in Austin.

China Spring began this season with a talented roster that included four seniors who have been varsity starters since they were freshmen — catcher Brayden Faulkner, third baseman Trace Necessary, pitcher/infielder Kolby Killough and outfielder Bryce Tabor. The Cougars also had a full lineup of returners from the 2021 squad along with key additions in sophomore Cage McCloud and freshman Dean Hannah.

But it wasn’t going to be enough to just go out and flex against medium competition. Lopez figured, in order to get through the tough 4A Region 3 bracket, the Cougars had to sharpen their skills.

“The more you get into it, the better you are at it,” he said. “We’ve been there and done that and shown we can come back. The kids have confidence in it.”

A little over two weeks ago, China Spring got a rematch with Rusk and faced Thompson again. This time, the Cougars rallied for three runs in the sixth inning and defeated the Eagles, 6-5.

They followed that up by sweeping Orangefield in the regional semifinal round. Then a pair of eight-inning wins over Carthage sent China Spring to state.

In recent years, the Cougars have had a succession of really good teams. This time, though, they put the pieces together.

“This is not just about one year, it’s four years in the making,” Lopez said. “The guys that are seniors, four of them started as freshmen. Losing that sophomore year to COVID was tough because I felt like that was going to be a big year for us as far as getting some experience in the playoffs. Last year was cut shorter than I wanted it to be. It’s kind of been in the making for a while.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.