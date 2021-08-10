China Spring recovers to reject Crawford, 3-1, in battle of Centex powers

A two-lane, pasture-flanked stretch of country highway covers the 13 miles between the communities of Crawford and China Spring. On Tuesday night, the gap felt a lot closer than that.
It’s just one match, but the volleyball teams at China Spring and Crawford served notice that they both could be in for long seasons again.
Class 2A’s second-ranked plucky Crawford gave Class 4A’s fifth-ranked Lady Cougars a tenacious tussle, and looked poised to spring an upset at home over their bigger-school neighbors after swiping the first set. But China Spring recovered behind some big-time blocking, and pulled out the 13-25, 25-18, 25-17, 25-15 victory in the season openers for both teams at the Crawford Gym.
China Spring (1-0) stacked 30 wins in a row to open the 2020 season on its way to the Region III-4A final. But Crawford (0-1), a Class 2A state finalist a year ago, certainly made the Lady Cougars work for win No. 1 in 2021.
The Lady Pirates are dealing with a couple of injuries to start the season. Middle blocker Kylie Ray played, but she’s been sidelined in preseason practices by a knee injury, while another of the team’s middles, Beryn Hyland, could miss the first few weeks with a hamstring injury.
But Crawford looked potent and strong to start the match. The Lady Pirates busted out to a 14-6 lead following a Ray tip that slipped just inside the sideline. Meanwhile, China Spring appeared discombobulated at the outset, giving some points away with service errors and mishits.
Crawford ended up hitting an efficient .385 in the opening set, and captured the 25-13 win following a kill from freshman Hattie Hayes.
“I thought we came out and played great at the start,” Crawford coach Jeff Coker said. “Glancing at our stats, we reached the serve-receive goal we set for ourselves. We were really good, and when you’re passing well in serve-receive it sets up your offense.”
But China Spring didn’t go 30-1 by sheer accident last year. The Lady Cougars tightened up their defensive prowess as the match progressed, and limited Crawford to under .200 hitting in each set thereafter.
China Spring bounced back to square things at a set apiece in a hotly contested second. Catyn Wright caught fire at the net, producing three kills in her team’s final five points of the set.
In the always critical third set, China Spring found an opening by walling up all exits. Crawford scratched point for point for the first half of the set, and trailed only 12-11 following a Katie Warden stuff of a Cougar overpass. But then China Spring’s blockers started constructing that wall, and blocked Crawford’s path. Kadyne Emmot and Katie Cofer teamed up on several well-timed blocks to ignite a 10-1 China Spring run. With each rejection, the Lady Cougars seemed to gain a little more bounce in their sneakers. They eventually took the set, 25-17, on a tip from Kinley Maughan.
That nefarious net-minding ultimately served two purposes. It gave China Spring a jolt of confidence, while in turn sapped away some of Crawford’s resolve. The Lady Pirates kept playing hard to the finish line, but certainly lacked the precision they showed earlier in the match.
“We got shaky once we got blocked a few times,” Coker said. “We kept playing hard, but we looked like we didn’t believe we could win, and that’s not a feeling I’m familiar with.”
China Spring deserves a lot of the credit for Crawford’s late outbreak of the hiccups. Once the Lady Cougars got rolling downhill, they couldn’t be stopped, and thoroughly dominated the final fourth set. They ended up scoring match point on a well-placed tip from Hayli Case.
China Spring’s back row, led by Kaitlyn Scott and Meredith Gammon, also kept the team in system as the match progressed with perfect placement on their passes.
Crawford veterans like Ray, Warden and sleuthlike setter Lexi Moody still had more than a few flashes of brilliance that should make the Lady Pirates one of the best teams in 2A again. Moody, in fact, came up with maybe the play of the match in the second set. After a joust at the net, she calmly stuck out her fist and punched the ball just inside the sideline for a point.