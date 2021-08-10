China Spring recovers to reject Crawford, 3-1, in battle of Centex powers

That nefarious net-minding ultimately served two purposes. It gave China Spring a jolt of confidence, while in turn sapped away some of Crawford’s resolve. The Lady Pirates kept playing hard to the finish line, but certainly lacked the precision they showed earlier in the match.

“We got shaky once we got blocked a few times,” Coker said. “We kept playing hard, but we looked like we didn’t believe we could win, and that’s not a feeling I’m familiar with.”

China Spring deserves a lot of the credit for Crawford’s late outbreak of the hiccups. Once the Lady Cougars got rolling downhill, they couldn’t be stopped, and thoroughly dominated the final fourth set. They ended up scoring match point on a well-placed tip from Hayli Case.

China Spring’s back row, led by Kaitlyn Scott and Meredith Gammon, also kept the team in system as the match progressed with perfect placement on their passes.

Crawford veterans like Ray, Warden and sleuthlike setter Lexi Moody still had more than a few flashes of brilliance that should make the Lady Pirates one of the best teams in 2A again. Moody, in fact, came up with maybe the play of the match in the second set. After a joust at the net, she calmly stuck out her fist and punched the ball just inside the sideline for a point.

