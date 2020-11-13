China Spring rolls over fourth-ranked Jasper, 45-19

The Cougars came up with a fourth-down stop inside their own 35 late in the second quarter and it appeared they might take a 17-6 lead to the break.

But China Spring caught Jasper on its heels and added two more touchdowns in the final 1:05 of the second quarter.

Abdallah broke loose for his second long run of the half, a 59-yard touchdown, on the second play of the Cougars ensuing possession.

“I was just trying to get in the half,” Bell said. “Emmanuel popped another big one. You call plays to be conservative sometimes and when you have No. 2 (Bowden) and No. 8 (Abdallah) in the backfield, you’re really blessed as a play caller.”

China Spring kicked off deep and forced a fumble, which Brayden Faulkner recovered at the Jasper 27. The Cougars had 42 seconds to try to turn the takeaway into points, but they only needed 27.

On almost an identical play to his earlier TD run, Bowden ducked through the middle of his offensive line and scrambled 17 yards for the score.

“That was just a dream come true to have that 14-point swing like that,” Bell said. “It was huge for our confidence going to halftime.”