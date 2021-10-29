China Spring romps over Robinson, clinches district title

China Spring proved that it’s plenty deserving of its No. 5 state ranking with a decisive victory over Robinson, 52-21, Friday night at Cougar Stadium.

With the victory, China Spring sewed up the title and No. 1 seed in District 9-4A Div. II.

The Cougars put on a scoring clinic in the first half, scoring early and often. Through the air and on the ground, China Spring looked in playoff form. The Rockets never gave up as they fought tooth and nail all night. When the dust settled, the Cougars were just too much for the Rockets to handle.

Robinson (2-7, 1-3) received to start the game, but ball security was an issue throughout the night for the Rockets. The Rockets saw three offensive drives in a row end with fumbles recovered by China Spring.

China Spring (9-0, 4-0) scored first when quarterback Major Bowden connected with wide receiver Tre Hafford on a nine-yard pass. Cougars running back Kyle Barton would be the next to find the end zone for China Spring following Robinson’s second fumble.

Bowden added his second score of the first quarter as he found wide receiver Sebastian Trevino in the back corner of the end zone for China Spring’s third unanswered touchdown.