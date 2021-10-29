China Spring romps over Robinson, clinches district title

China Spring proved that it’s plenty deserving of its No. 5 state ranking with a decisive victory over Robinson, 52-21, Friday night at Cougar Stadium.
With the victory, China Spring sewed up the title and No. 1 seed in District 9-4A Div. II.
The Cougars put on a scoring clinic in the first half, scoring early and often. Through the air and on the ground, China Spring looked in playoff form. The Rockets never gave up as they fought tooth and nail all night. When the dust settled, the Cougars were just too much for the Rockets to handle.
Robinson (2-7, 1-3) received to start the game, but ball security was an issue throughout the night for the Rockets. The Rockets saw three offensive drives in a row end with fumbles recovered by China Spring.
China Spring (9-0, 4-0) scored first when quarterback Major Bowden connected with wide receiver Tre Hafford on a nine-yard pass. Cougars running back Kyle Barton would be the next to find the end zone for China Spring following Robinson’s second fumble.
Bowden added his second score of the first quarter as he found wide receiver Sebastian Trevino in the back corner of the end zone for China Spring’s third unanswered touchdown.
Special team problems were next to plague the Rockets as a bad punt snap soared over the punter’s head. After a mad scramble by the China Spring defense, linebacker Brayden Faulkner recovered the ball in the end zone for another Cougar touchdown.
The Robinson offense continued to try and grind out the clock to avoid letting the Cougars’ explosive offense get the ball back. The China Spring defense was stingy, not allowing the Rockets much on the night.
China Spring running back Isaiah Williams had a huge second quarter, breaking off touchdown runs of 71 and 55 yards for the Cougars. Robinson showed some life right before halftime as Rocket wide receiver Dallas Ryno returned the kickoff 90-plus yards for the team’s lone score of the half.
The second half saw the Rockets force China Spring to punt the ball before putting together an impressive drive marked by a couple of strong runs. The ball security bug would strike again as Robinson let another promising drive slip away after losing its fourth fumble of the game.
Despite the odds, Robinson continued to fight. The Rockets forced Cougars to a four-and-out drive before scoring their first offensive touchdown of the game. Robinson wide receiver Grayson Martin made the play on a six-yard carry to paydirt.
China Spring built its lead thanks to kicker Thomas Barr booting a 25-yard field goal. Robinson added to its point total late in the game with running back Ja’Marion Evans scampering in for a seven-yard touchdown.
China Spring wraps up the regular season when it travels to play the Connally Cadets (4-4, 3-1) at Peoples Stadium next week. Robinson hosts the Salado Eagles (6-3, 3-1) at Rocket Field.