China Spring’s Limmer bound for Hall of Fame

Former China Spring baseball coach James Limmer will be inducted to the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in January, at the coaches’ convention in Round Rock.

Limmer led the Cougars to four state championships, three of them in Class 2A (1987, 1989, 1993) and one in Class 3A (2000). He had a career record of 353-152-3 for a 70 percent win percentage.

During his tenure, China Spring saw 16 playoff appearances, nine regional finalist appearances and six trips to the state tournament which resulted in four titles, one runner-up finish and one semifinalist finish. The Cougars had seven consecutive seasons without losing a district game under Limmer.

According to his former player Luke Gillam, who nominated Limmer for the induction and played on China Spring’s 1993 championship team, the Cougars’ confidence stemmed from belief in their coach.

“I played on Coach Limmer’s 1993 championship team or the one he jokingly reminds us, ‘The worst of the best,’” Gillam wrote of Limmer. “We stole more games with squeeze bunts and perfectly executed first-and-third situations than home runs.

“Unlike most coaches, he’s a math teacher so he always had a strategic approach to the game. It’s difficult for people to comprehend now in the era where every round is 2-of-3, but every playoff game we played was one-and-you-are-done. Despite that, China Spring was 33-4 in the playoffs over a seven-year span — where every game was an elimination game. He never had a player selected in the MLB draft and only one played an inning of Division I baseball. Coach Limmer was the common denominator in China Spring’s long-running success.”