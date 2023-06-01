Rallying from deficits seems to be in the Cardiac Cougars’ blood.

It’s a trait that’s vaulted China Spring back to the Class 4A state semifinals for the second straight year.

After romping to a 12-1 win to tie the regional finals at a game apiece, the Cougars rallied from an early three-run deficit to take a 14-6 win on Thursday night to capture the best-of-three series at Baylor Ballpark.

The Cougars (35-5-1) earned a trip next Wednesday to UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin for the second straight year. This time, they hope to advance another step after losing to Argyle, 2-1, in last year’s state semifinals.

Reaching state was especially sweet for first-year China Spring coach Cory Beckham who helped the Cougars win state as a pitcher and hitter in 1989. Beckham coached West to consecutive 3A state titles in 2015-16.

"It’s my hometown and my son was out here dogpiling with the team," Beckham said. "I know a lot of these families from when I was a kid. It’s amazing. I wasn’t planning on this. I didn’t know we’d be this good this early. We’re planning on being good for quite sometime."

In last week’s regional semifinals against Carthage, the Cougars staved off elimination by exploding for five seventh-inning runs for a 7-6 win in game two before winning the finale 6-3.

"We’re used to it," said China Spring right fielder Brennan Daniel. "If we’re down, we always fight back. That’s what the Cougars do. We go all the way to the last out."

After dropping a 3-0 decision to Taylor (31-5-1) on Wednesday, the Cougars romped to the 12-1 win in Thursday’s first game as starting pitcher Jayden Honey pitched 5.1 solid innings despite fighting off apparent heat-related sickness. Daniel sparked China Spring’s offense with five RBIs.

But the Cougars quickly fell into a 3-0 hole in the third game.

That did faze the Cougars as they responded with a three-run second inning as they loaded the bases before Braxton Bowers brought in a run with a sacrifice fly, Jacob Klement hit a run-scoring single and Cohen Tyree’s bases-loaded walk to Jase Garrett scored the third run.

With Trevor Black’s run-scoring double down the third-base line and Dillon Honey’s RBI single, the Cougars grabbed a 5-3 lead in the third. But the Ducks pulled into a 5-5 tie in the fourth when China Spring rightfielder Daniel had trouble locating Conner Barcuch’s fly ball as two runs scored with two outs.

China Spring regained a 6-5 lead in the bottom of the fourth as Mason Kirk hustled for a double and scored on Garrett’s single up the middle.

The Cougars scored again in the fifth when Daniel singled, moved to second on Bowers’ bunt, and came across on an error.

After reliever Aiden Aguero relieved Tyree in the sixth, the Cougars blew it open as they quickly loaded the bases before walks to Daniel and Black scored a pair of runs for a 9-5 lead.

Braylan Alderete didn’t have much luck when he relieved as the Cougars scored five more runs. Hughes picked up the win for the Cougars after relieving Black in the second inning.

"We have a better pitching staff than them, we have amazing hitters," Beckham said. "They have to beat us once, that’s a bigger feat than us beating them twice. We’re the better team."

In Thursday’s first game, Honey gutted out 5.1 innings, allowing four hits, four walks and a run with six strikeouts.

The Cougars grabbed a 4-0 lead after two innings as Dean Hannah and Hughes drilled consecutive run-scoring doubles in the first inning before Garrett and Hannah hit run-scoring singles in the second off Taylor starting pitcher Devin Valdez.

With one out in the third inning, Honey needed a few minutes to collect himself in the intense heat. But after throwing a few warmup pitches, Honey was ready to go and allowed a single to Dominic Hartman before forcing Nick Treuter to fly out and Tyree to strike out.

"I was downing some water because I didn’t want to cramp or anything like that," Honey said. "It all came back up. The heat played a part. But I’m feeling pretty good now. After that, I was focused and ready to get after it."

Taylor threatened to score in the fourth after Honey walked Arden Aguero and Alderete. But Honey got out of it by nailing down the next two outs, including striking out Mario Aguero to end the inning.

The Cougars extended their lead with a four-run sixth that began with singles by Klement and Kirk. Garrett brought in a run with a perfect squeeze bunt before Hughes hit a run-scoring single and Daniel drilled a two-run single.

Honey pitched until the sixth when he walked Tyree and Perez. After Arden Aguero’s ground out moved both runners into scoring position, Miles Vaughn relieved. Alderete brought in Taylor’s only run with a sacrifice fly before Jake Jansky ended the inning with a ground out.

With Daniel pounding a three-run double, the Cougars added four more runs in the seventh to stretch their lead to 12-1.

"I’ve never been to state, so this is a dream come true," said Honey, who transferred from Midway to China Spring for this school year. "This is what you live for, this is what you play for. I’m just really excited to go with these guys. I think it’s a great bunch and we have a real good shot."