TEMPLE — In a one-game playoff, China Spring flat-out refused to make it the last game.

It took six innings, but once the fourth-ranked Cougars seized the lead they didn’t relinquish it. China Spring used a three-run spurt in the top of the sixth to get ahead of upstart Gatesville and held on for a 6-3 win in a one-game Class 4A regional quarterfinal battle Thursday before a rocking, standing-room-only crowd at Lake Belton’s Bronco Field.

China Spring (31-3-1) advances to face the Bullard-Carthage winner in next week’s Region III-4A semifinals. The Hornets close out their best season in more than a decade at 17-16.

Gatesville coach Chase Smith won the coin flip to force a one-game elimination battle instead of a best-of-three series. And the Hornets definitely made the Cougars sweat, for a good six innings or more.

But the win by China Spring was its 26th in a row, and those victories didn’t happen by accident.

“They’ve done it for 26 games in a row,” China Spring coach Cory Beckham said. “It was hard to doubt that we weren’t going to come back. One day we won’t, I guess – maybe. But I knew for sure when that batting order rolled back around again and it was Mason Kirk coming up with really good hitters coming, I knew it was probably going to go our way. And if it didn’t, then we at least had our best guys up. But I’ve got a lot of faith in them. Mason Kirk definitely brought his ‘A’ game. He was on base all night long.”

Gatesville twice held two-run leads in the first four innings, but China Spring mounted a fifth-inning rally to tie the game.

Going to the sixth, the pressure was palpable, with the score all tied at 3. But with the Cougars having worked their way into Gatesville’s bullpen, they started stringing together some solid, playoff-winning-type at-bats.

Kirk got the rally started with a one-out single, then the leadoff batter moved two stations forward with a stolen base and a Hornet wild pitch. JC Hughes followed with a bloop RBI single to left to bring Kirk home with the go-ahead run.

But the Cougars weren’t done. They tacked on two more runs in the inning on a pair of bases-loaded walks from Braxton Bowers and Trevor Black, as the Gatesville relievers tried to nibble around the corners.

“I had faith in them,” Beckham said. “I knew we were going to get up there and sooner or later, some hits were going to fall, we were going to get some guys on and get them in. Really, that was the difference. We had a hard time really coming through when we had runners on. We had a lot of runners on, but we really never got a big two-out, two-RBI hit. We’re usually pretty good at it.”

China Spring’s win was its third over its district foe this season, but this one was the most hard-earned yet. That strategy of a one-game duel almost worked to perfection for the upset-minded Hornets.

“I tell you what, the Gatesville Hornets brought it today,” Beckham said. “They brought their ‘A’ game, they came up there competing at the plate. They were up there swinging the bat, I’ve got all the respect in the world for them. I told the guys coming in, they’re a different team than what they were earlier. Confidence, they’ve gotten better. They’re going to compete at a high level, and they did. Their pitchers, they’re not overpowering, but they did a great job of changing speeds, messed us up a little bit. We’ve been practicing all week to face the power lefty (Braden Veazey) and we don’t face a power lefty, and we didn’t swing it like we normally do.”

That’s what made Gatesville’s effort all the more remarkable, as the Hornets were without their top two starting pitchers due to injury. But they gave the Cougars all the wanted and then some.

The emotional yo-yo of the game of baseball took fans on a ride in the very first inning. China Spring loaded the bases with one out in the top of the first thanks to a Kirk single, a Dean Hannah hit-by-pitch and a Jase Garrett walk. But the Cougars were unable to cash out on that opportunity. Brennan Daniel tapped a ground ball to third, and Gatesville third baseman Bradey James made a quick throw home for the force before catcher Lawson Mooney fired to first to complete the inning-ending double play.

The Hornets, meanwhile, pounced on their chances in the bottom of the inning. Mooney led things off by pounding a fly to left that carried well in the wind blowing that direction, dropping in over Cougar leftfielder Trevor Black’s head for a double. That set the tone, as four of the first five batters ending up tagging hits against China Spring ace Jayden Honey. The Hornets plated their first run on a steal attempt where Garrett’s throw skipped into center field for an error, and added a second run on a solid single from Veazey.

That gave Gatesville a 2-0 lead. China Spring trimmed the gap in half to 2-1 in the third on an RBI double from Hughes off Gatesville starter Aydan Necessary. But Gatesville pushed back to a two-run edge in the bottom of the third when Necessary blooped an RBI knock into a hole in shallow left, scoring Veazey from third.

But China Spring continued to grind out gritty at-bats, and the rally came eventually. Meanwhile, Daniel came on for Honey on the mound after the fifth inning and retired the final six Hornet batters to put a sweet stamp on the win for the Cougars.

Kirk went 3-for-5 with three runs scored to pace the China Spring offense, while Hughes had two hits and two RBIs. For Gatesville, Mooney, James and Veazey banged out two hits apiece.

China Spring lives to fight another day, and Beckham said his bunch can take some lessons from this hard-earned battle.

“A win’s a win, we’re going to take it and move on,” Beckham said. “Now there’s 16 teams left in the state. We’re going to play Carthage or Bullard, they’re outstanding. Like I told them a long time ago, what type of team are we going to be when we play someone equal to or better than us talent-wise? That day is now in front of us.”