China Spring survives playoff war with district foe Mexia, 40-35

LORENA — The China Spring girls’ basketball team knew it was time to scratch and claw.
The District 18-4A champion Lady Cougars looked across the court and saw the 18-4A fourth-place Mexia LadyCats and it didn’t matter much that China Spring finished three spots ahead in the standings.
It was the third round of the playoffs, after all.
But the Lady Cougars had the claws to survive as they swatted back Mexia, 40-35, on Thursday night at the Lorena High School gym.
China Spring guard Mochieyeveon Hobbs scored 17 points, including going 9 of 10 from the free-throw line. Center Brylee Smith had a slew of blocks, including a crucial one in the final 30 seconds that helped preserve the Lady Cougars’ victory.
“Talk about a battle, it was a battle from start to finish,” China Spring coach Kristi Mize said. “You know each other so well and it almost does get ugly.”
This was the third time China Spring and Mexia met on the court this season. The Lady Cougars won all three games, but Mize said Thursday night’s third-round playoff game was the closest.
By surviving, China Spring (20-6) advances to play Hardin-Jefferson in the Class 4A Region III semifinals at 5 p.m. on Saturday in Madisonville.
Last week’s winter storm sped up the playoff process this week, so the Lady Cougars will be aiming for their third win in five days when they play Hardin-Jefferson. China Spring defeated Burnet on Tuesday to meet back up with Mexia (13-9).
Perhaps because of the busy schedule, neither team seemed to have the legs for long runs.
Smith put back a rebound midway through the first quarter that gave the Lady Cougars an early 9-3 advantage. But Mexia closed the gap to one point when Arianna Richardson hit a 3-pointer with 45 seconds remaining in the first.
China Spring never lost its initial lead, but the LadyCats didn’t fall behind by more than six until the fourth quarter.
The Lady Cougars went more than five minutes without a field goal in the second half, but they found the range again just in time in the fourth quarter. Hadyn Shoots nailed a jumper off an assist from Hobbs to end a scoring drought and start a China Spring run. Kayla Peoples hit a shot on another dime from Hobbs that gave the Lady Cougars a 33-24 lead with 4:32 remaining.
“Those same shots earlier weren’t falling, and then we were like, ‘I’m not ready to go home. I’m going to put this in,’” Mize said. “That’s exactly how it’s been all year. We just don’t want it to be over.”
But Mexia wouldn’t go away.
LadyCats center Jenny Williams completed a 3-point play to cut the lead to six and swing the momentum back to her team. In the next minute, Mexia’s Yasmine Green made a close-in basket and Michaiah Miller came up with a steal and a fastbreak layup to rouse the LadyCats fans. Miller’s bucket sliced the China Spring advantage down to two.
But Peoples, who had to be treated for painful leg cramps immediately after the game, drove to the basket for a key layup that pushed the Lady Cougars back in front, 35-31.
Mexia had one more shot to tie the game in the final 30 seconds when guard Precious Daily drove into the lane. But Smith swatted the shot attempt and got the ball in steady free-throw-making hands.
Hobbs took over, handling the ball and tossing in foul shots. She made five of six attempts in the final 1:25 to hold off Mexia.
“I tell our kids, winning and losing comes from the free-throw line,” Mexia coach Carlos Daniels said. “Hobbs stepped up and knocked them down when she needed to. She was exhausted and she still stepped to the line and made them.”
While Daniels team fought like it wasn’t ready for the season to end, the Mexia coach heaped praise on China Spring and Mize after the contest. He said it was a tribute to 18-4A for the two teams to get together at Lorena.
“I’m just proud of our district,” Daniels said. “I think our district was so tough that it prepared us for this moment. It prepared us for the playoffs.”
La Vega 65, La Grange 36
GEORGETOWN — It’s onward and upward for the La Vega Lady Pirates, who had it all going in a complete throttling of La Grange in the Region III-4A quarterfinals.
La Vega (20-7) outscored La Grange, 13-6, in the opening quarter, and never looked back. The Lady Pirates only widened the gap from there, with some in-your-grill defense and a share-the-wealth offensive attack that let everyone have a piece of the action.
Four players scored between eight and 10 points for La Vega, which had a 38-point second half as a team. Adri’nae West and Kiyleyah Parr both netted 10 points apiece, Mar’cyah Willis hit for nine, and Serenity Bullard scored eight.
La Vega now stands only two wins away from a spot in the state semifinals. But first will come a regional semifinal date with Lumberton, at a site and time to be announced.
BOYS La Vega 73, Burnet 52
BELTON — Earlier this week, Jared Rogers earned first-team all-state honors in football. If he keeps playing like he did Thursday, he could do the same in hoops.
Rogers pumped in 30 points to propel the Pirates past Burnet in the Class 4A area playoffs. La Vega (16-4) moves on to the regional quarterfinals, where it’ll face Carthage next.
On the basketball court, Rogers is far from the biggest guy, as a 5-foot-9 guard. But he’s blessed with superior strength for his size, and scores well in amongst the trees.
His special night was complemented by Randy Woolf Jr., who had 12 points and six rebounds, and Marcus Willis Jr., who filled up the box score with 10 points, six rebounds and five steals.
Mount Pleasant 67, University 33
GARLAND — Undefeated Mount Pleasant made it a not-so-pleasant night for the Trojans, as it consistently broke through the University defense to score at the rim. As such, the Tigers ended the Trojans’ season in the Class 5A area round.
University closes out its season at 12-8, while Mount Pleasant (26-0) moves on to face Huntsville in the third round.
Crawford 51, Centerville 47
CORSICANA — Last year, Crawford made the regional tournament. One more win, and they’ll be back in the fourth round again this year.
The Pirates held off a tough Centerville squad in the Region III-2A area playoffs on Thursday at Corsicana High School. In doing so, Crawford (13-1) advances to the regional quarterfinals to face LaPoynor, a 63-29 winner over Crawford’s district rival Bosqueville.