China Spring survives playoff war with district foe Mexia, 40-35

LadyCats center Jenny Williams completed a 3-point play to cut the lead to six and swing the momentum back to her team. In the next minute, Mexia’s Yasmine Green made a close-in basket and Michaiah Miller came up with a steal and a fastbreak layup to rouse the LadyCats fans. Miller’s bucket sliced the China Spring advantage down to two.

But Peoples, who had to be treated for painful leg cramps immediately after the game, drove to the basket for a key layup that pushed the Lady Cougars back in front, 35-31.

Mexia had one more shot to tie the game in the final 30 seconds when guard Precious Daily drove into the lane. But Smith swatted the shot attempt and got the ball in steady free-throw-making hands.

Hobbs took over, handling the ball and tossing in foul shots. She made five of six attempts in the final 1:25 to hold off Mexia.

“I tell our kids, winning and losing comes from the free-throw line,” Mexia coach Carlos Daniels said. “Hobbs stepped up and knocked them down when she needed to. She was exhausted and she still stepped to the line and made them.”