China Spring takes care of business, 74-35, over FW Benbrook

When the UIL announced district realignment, China Spring and Gatesville dropped from Class 5-4A Division I to 9-4A Division II.
China Spring could not have asked for a better start to the football season, taking a dominant 74-35 win over Fort Worth Benbrook Friday night.
Head coach Brian Bell said he was really pleased with how the Cougars showed up in the opener.
“It was a great starting point,” Bell said. “I think two things we were looking for was playing really hard with a lot of effort and maintaining that through the whole game. I think our guys did that for the most part. We have plenty of things to clean up, but for a starting point, Week 1, very pleased with what the guys did.”
It was the Emmanuel Abdallah show for the most of the first half. The senior running back scored four of China Spring’s first half touchdowns including a 60-yard carry on the Cougars’ first play of the second quarter, which he followed with another 60-yard touchdown run in the next drive.
“He’s just a high-character kid,” Bell said of Abdallah. “Sky’s the limit for him and I can’t wait to see where he gets to go play football in college.”
Bell sent three different quarterbacks onto the field, noting that having lots of signal callers was a good problem to have. Junior Major Bowden saw the most time in the position, splitting the first half with Brayden Faulkner and the second half with Billy Lemay.
Bowden kicked off the second half with back-to-back QB keepers, one of them a 61-yard run.
China Spring’s defense did its fair share of the work, completing two sacks and multiple pass breakups on plays that would have given Benbrook some major yardage. They also blocked a punt to end the Bobcats’ second drive of the third quarter.
That’s not to say the Bobcats didn’t put up a fight. Benbrook got on the board with a 44-yard carry by junior running back Draylon Williams in the first quarter, then intercepted the Cougars’ next drive. In response to Bowden’s first touchdown in the third quarter, sophomore wide receiver Dee Kennedy completed a 73-yard touchdown run.
But China Spring managed to hold on to the win, adding two more touchdowns in the fourth to ice it.
