China Spring takes care of business, 74-35, over FW Benbrook

Class warfare: Changing classes means more challenges for China Spring, Lorena, Gatesville When the UIL announced district realignment, China Spring and Gatesville dropped from Class 5-4A Division I to 9-4A Division II.

China Spring could not have asked for a better start to the football season, taking a dominant 74-35 win over Fort Worth Benbrook Friday night.

Head coach Brian Bell said he was really pleased with how the Cougars showed up in the opener.

“It was a great starting point,” Bell said. “I think two things we were looking for was playing really hard with a lot of effort and maintaining that through the whole game. I think our guys did that for the most part. We have plenty of things to clean up, but for a starting point, Week 1, very pleased with what the guys did.”

It was the Emmanuel Abdallah show for the most of the first half. The senior running back scored four of China Spring’s first half touchdowns including a 60-yard carry on the Cougars’ first play of the second quarter, which he followed with another 60-yard touchdown run in the next drive.

“He’s just a high-character kid,” Bell said of Abdallah. “Sky’s the limit for him and I can’t wait to see where he gets to go play football in college.”