China Spring takes down No. 1: Cougars upend Carthage, 27-17

PROSPER — China Spring took center stage in the game the Cougars had been waiting for all season: a showdown with two-time defending state champion and top-ranked Carthage.

Then the Cougars proved it was their show.

China Spring’s defense swarmed the potent Carthage offense all night and the Cougars made the plays they needed on offense to secure a 27-17 victory on Friday at Prosper ISD Children’s Health Stadium.

China Spring (13-0, ranked No. 5 in Class 4A Division II) celebrated exuberantly, almost breathlessly after finishing the task against the Bulldogs. But even in the moments after the upset victory, China Spring coach Brian Bell and his players were talking about going 1-0 each week.

“We want to enjoy this obviously. But right when the clock hit zeroes, I was on to what’s next,” Bell said. “I was just so thankful that we went 1-0. You want to enjoy these things. For these guys to fight and to earn one more week with each other, that was special. For our seniors to get that win and get one more week with each other guaranteed is really cool.”

By knocking off the defending champs, the Cougars move on to the 4A DII Region 3 final to play West Orange-Stark (11-1). The Mustangs defeated Bellville, 36-17, on Friday.