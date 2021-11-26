China Spring takes down No. 1: Cougars upend Carthage, 27-17

PROSPER — China Spring took center stage in the game the Cougars had been waiting for all season: a showdown with two-time defending state champion and top-ranked Carthage.
Then the Cougars proved it was their show.
China Spring’s defense swarmed the potent Carthage offense all night and the Cougars made the plays they needed on offense to secure a 27-17 victory on Friday at Prosper ISD Children’s Health Stadium.
China Spring (13-0, ranked No. 5 in Class 4A Division II) celebrated exuberantly, almost breathlessly after finishing the task against the Bulldogs. But even in the moments after the upset victory, China Spring coach Brian Bell and his players were talking about going 1-0 each week.
“We want to enjoy this obviously. But right when the clock hit zeroes, I was on to what’s next,” Bell said. “I was just so thankful that we went 1-0. You want to enjoy these things. For these guys to fight and to earn one more week with each other, that was special. For our seniors to get that win and get one more week with each other guaranteed is really cool.”
By knocking off the defending champs, the Cougars move on to the 4A DII Region 3 final to play West Orange-Stark (11-1). The Mustangs defeated Bellville, 36-17, on Friday.
China Spring earned the right to keep playing by dominating a Carthage team that was on a 41-game winning streak.
When the Bulldogs had one last chance to go the length of the field and tie the game in the fourth quarter, China Spring answered with a fierce defensive stand.
Cougars punter/linebacker Brayden Faulkner pinned Carthage at its own 10 with 5:17 remaining and China Spring leading, 24-17.
On the first play of the drive, Cougars defensive linemen Keith Njemini and Greg Salazar led a charge that pushed Bulldogs utility back Noah Paddie backwards by four yards.
Then came hit that China Spring fans might remember for a while.
Carthage quarterback Connor Cuff swung a pass to running back Zsemad Williams in the right flat. He had open field in front of him, but Cougars defensive back Isaiah Williams flew in from the side a delivered a shoulder blow that knocked the Bulldog to the turf.
The two China Spring defensive plays put Carthage in a third-and-nine from their own 9. Cuff scrambled for a loss of two yards on third down and the Bulldogs had little choice but to punt with 3:30 left in the fourth quarter and hope to get the ball back.
“The defense was flying around all over the place,” Bell said. “Our defense played really, really, really well tonight. We put up some points, 27 on them. That’s great. But holding Carthage to 17 points is no small task. I’m just really proud of our guys.”
Carthage looked like it would have one more chance in the fourth quarter. However, when China Spring lined up to give kicker Thomas Barr a shot at a 49-yard field goal, a Bulldog defender hit the Cougars’ deep snapper. That earned China Spring a first down by penalty and allowed the Cougars to tick off precious seconds.
Barr eventually kicked a 25-yard field goal that lifted China Spring to a 10-point advantage with only nine seconds remaining.
“The reason we won the game was just the maturity of our guys,” Bell said. “Our guys kept fighting through adversity. Play the next play.”
The China Spring defense dominated the first half, consistently giving the Cougars excellent field position.
Carthage attempted a pair of fourth-down conversions in the first quarter, but China Spring stopped the Bulldogs on both.
The Cougar defense swarmed Cuff on a fourth-and-one from the China Spring 48. That set up the Cougars’ first possession just across midfield from Bulldog territory.
The China Spring offense kept the momentum going as running back Kyle Barton and quarterback Major Bowden chiseled yardage out of the middle of the Carthage defense. Eventually, Bowden broke loose for an 18-yard run to the Bulldog 3.
From there, the Cougars handed the ball to Dawson Exline on four consecutive plays. On fourth-and-goal from less than a foot from the goal line, Exline burst into the end zone and put China Spring ahead, 7-0.
“I feel like from the jump we had momentum,” Faulkner said. “We came out fired up. We got them on a stop and the offense scored. We were stopping them all night. I felt like our energy was there.”
Undeterred, Carthage tried to get a fourth-and-two from the Cougar 47 on its second series of the game. The China Spring defense covered the deep ball and Cuff’s pass fell incomplete.
Although China Spring didn’t turn field position into more points that time, the Cougars’ time was coming midway through the second quarter.
China Spring forced Carthage to go three-and-out on the Bulldogs’ first series of the second quarter. Then, after a short punt, the Cougars offense had its best starting field position to that point at the Bulldog 38.
Bowden came up with the big play of the drive, hitting Tristan Exline for 20 yards to move the chains on third-and-18. Exline went out of bounds at the Carthage 13.
Four plays later, Tre Hafford lined up as the Cougars’ wildcat QB and ran two yards for a touchdown. Hafford’s score gave China Sping a 14-0 lead with 3:22 left in the first half.
Carthage got a measure of momentum back when Brandon King streaked down the sideline for a long kickoff return to the Cougar 12. Three plays later, receiver Javarian Roquemore caught a long lateral from Cuff, then threw back to Cuff in the flat. The Bulldogs quarterback turned the catch into a 10-yard touchdown.
Despite the razzle-dazzle, China Spring held Carthage to 83 total yards in the first half.
And yet Bell knew it was no time to start getting conservative.
The Cougars received the second half kickoff and moved across the 50-yard line on Barton’s 16-yard run. That queued Bowden to look deep on first-and-10 from the Bulldog 47.
Bowden connected with Hafford on a post route that resulted in a 47-yard touchdown and a 21-7 lead.
“All season we’ve based ourselves on starting fast and getting ahead,” Bowden said. “That’s what we did and it helped us out.”
That and a stifling defense.
The Cougars pressured Cuff all night. The Carthage QB hit a few screen passes to help the Bulldogs accumulate 238 yards of offense.
In the end, though, China Spring never really let momentum slip away.
“It’s huge. But it’s just another head on the chopping block,” Bowden said. “We’ve got to go 1-0 and keep going. They’re the reigning champs, so that’s nice. But again, it’s just 1-0 every week.”