China Spring takes punch, comes out swinging to down West-Orange Stark, 31-14

TOMBALL — Like Mike Tyson said, everybody has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.

A week after taking down top-ranked Carthage, China Spring took one in the kisser early against West Orange-Stark.

Turns out, the Cougars had a plan for when they got punched in the mouth.

China Spring bounced back from an early deficit and controlled the final three quarters on the way to a 31-14 victory over West Orange-Stark on Friday night at Tomball ISD Stadium.

Cougars quarterback Major Bowden had a hand in giving the ball away three times in the first half. But when all was said and done, Bowden had piled up 284 rushing yards and three touchdowns to lead China Spring to a victory in the Class 4A Division II Region 3 final.

“We just got off to a little rough start,” Bowden said. “We knew we had confidence in the game plan and we would persevere. We talked about it before the game that we’d face adversity this game. We’ve never really faced it all year. The way we bounced off the adversity was really good.”