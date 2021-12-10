China Spring thumps Cuero, 34-9, stamps ticket to state title game

ROUND ROCK — The China Spring Cougars celebrated with big smiles and hollered out to each other about going to “Jerryworld” next week.

But there wasn’t a trace of shocked jubilation. The Cougars expected this.

China Spring never let Cuero establish game-changing momentum in their Class 4A Division II state semifinal. The Cougars controlled things from the start and claimed a 34-9 victory over the Gobblers on Friday night at Round Rock ISD’s Kelly Reeves Stadium.

In the postgame huddle, China Spring coach Brian Bell told his players he had three words for them. “Won. Not done.”

“I’m not surprised because of the kinds of kids we have right now and the kind of coaches we have,” Bell said. “It’s really cool to see everyone come together.”

The Cougars (15-0) will be back in the state championship game for the first time since 2007. China Spring will face Gilmer at 3 p.m. on Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Bell, in his fourth season as the Cougars’ head coach, will try to lead his alma mater to its second state championship and first since China Spring won the 1978 1A title.