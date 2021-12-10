China Spring thumps Cuero, 34-9, stamps ticket to state title game

ROUND ROCK — The China Spring Cougars celebrated with big smiles and hollered out to each other about going to “Jerryworld” next week.
But there wasn’t a trace of shocked jubilation. The Cougars expected this.
China Spring never let Cuero establish game-changing momentum in their Class 4A Division II state semifinal. The Cougars controlled things from the start and claimed a 34-9 victory over the Gobblers on Friday night at Round Rock ISD’s Kelly Reeves Stadium.
In the postgame huddle, China Spring coach Brian Bell told his players he had three words for them. “Won. Not done.”
“I’m not surprised because of the kinds of kids we have right now and the kind of coaches we have,” Bell said. “It’s really cool to see everyone come together.”
The Cougars (15-0) will be back in the state championship game for the first time since 2007. China Spring will face Gilmer at 3 p.m. on Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Bell, in his fourth season as the Cougars’ head coach, will try to lead his alma mater to its second state championship and first since China Spring won the 1978 1A title.
This postseason, the Cougars have stuck to the motto “1-0” and attempted to go undefeated every week. In the past three games, that’s meant taking out top-ranked Carthage, No. 4 West Orange-Stark and now No. 7 Cuero.
China Spring rolled over the Gobblers, piling up more than 250 rushing yards by the time the game was out of reach at the end of the third quarter.
Cougars senior utility back Isaiah Williams led the way with 174 rushing yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. Quarterback Major Bowden, who came close to a 300-yard rushing outing against West Orange-Stark last week, was held to 67 versus Cuero, but he scored twice.
Bell attributed the production from different rushers to the big guys up front.
“Our offensive line has had a great year,” he said. “They’ve gotten so much better since week one. We had four seniors graduate last year and only had one guy returning. It was kind of a question mark going into the year. Those guys jelled together and are doing a phenomenal job.”
China Spring asserted its running game from its first offensive possession as running back Kyle Barton and Bowden chiseled away yards on eight of the Cougars’ first nine offensive plays.
That helped China Spring move to the Cuero 20, then Bowden ran to his left before flipping an option pitch at the last available second to Williams. With a mostly clear field in front of him, Williams dashed to the end zone, sidestepping one Gobbler and scoring a 20-yard touchdown.
“I was a little nervous because it was my first carry,” Williams said. “Major made a great read. It just shows that Coach Bell has a lot of confidence in me and I really appreciate that. I’m glad I got this opportunity.”
That set the tone as the Cougars rushed for 198 yards in the first half to help establish a 20-3 advantage.
The China Spring defense limited Cuero to one serious scoring threat in the first half.
Gobblers running back Tycen Williams got away from the Cougars for a 48-yard run late in the second quarter. That set up Cuero with a first down at the China Spring 23 and the Gobblers moved inside the 10 before the Cougars put up a wall.
The Gobblers settled for Harrison Crain’s 23-yard field goal that cut China Spring’s lead to 10-3.
But the Cougars came right back with a 70-yard touchdown drive. Bowden looked like he had the Cuero defense read perfectly on the capper. With the China Spring offensive front shifting to the left, Bowden darted through a hole on the right side of the line and was barely touched as he sprinted 14 yards to the end zone.
Bowden added a four-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter that put the Cougars in front, 27-3.
At that point, China Spring’s defense was too stingy to let the Gobblers mount a miracle comeback.
Cuero threw one big punch as quarterback Jerry Rossett connected with Exavier Durham for a 68-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter. But China Spring pounced on the ensuing onside kick and the Columbia blue-clad crowd awaited the coronation of their state bound team.
“I love this team a lot,” China Spring junior Tre Hafford said. “It just means a lot that we’re going to Jerryworld now. It’s a lot of excitement.”