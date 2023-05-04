A quintet of China Spring seniors will sign letters of intent to further their athletic careers on Friday.
Cougar baseball players Jase Garrett and Jayden Honey will both sign with Murray State (Okla.) College. Multi-time state qualifier Hadley Phillips will run cross country and track for Abilene Christian, while Hadyn Shoots will sign with Coe (Iowa) College for softball. Additionally, Kevaughn Rogers from China Spring’s back-to-back-winning state football team is headed to Mary Hardin-Baylor.
Friday’s signing ceremony is slated for 12:28 p.m. in the China Spring Gym.
Brice Cherry
A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012.
