China Spring tunes up for playoff run with 48-7 romp at Waxahachie Life

WAXAHACHIE — The first cold, wet weekend of the season did little to dampen China Spring’s tune-up for a championship run Friday night as the Cougars rolled to a 48-7 victory over Waxahachie Life in steady, blowing first-half rain at Mustang Stadium.

The top-ranked Cougars clinched the District 5-4A district title with the impressive win by improving their record to a perfect 4-0 in district play, 9-1 overall. The Cougars, who won the 4A Division II state championship last, begin their quest for a Division I title in 4A in two weeks.

“Playing 10 weeks with no breaks, we’re tired right now, but we’re very happy how it turned out tonight,” said head coach Tyler Beatty.

China Spring was coming off an emotional 38-36 triumph over then No. 1 Stephenville last week and all week head coach Beatty warned his team about an emotional letdown against Waxahachie Life (0-3, 2-6 in district). The score was tied 7-7 midway through the first quarter, but the Cougars rolled off 28 straight points to delight the crowd packed into the visitors’ bleachers under umbrellas and plastic raincoats.

“The bad weather, the long drive. We came out looking good,” Beatty said. “We have our eyes on the prize and we are motivated with a chance to come back (to state).”

The Cougars took the opening kickoff and didn’t waste much time establishing their dominance as junior running back Kyle Barton broke up the middle for a 63-yard touchdown run on just the third play of the game. Thomas Barr, the hero of last week’s dramatic win, kicked the first of his five first-half extra points for a 7-0 lead.

“We’ve had some trouble running the ball this year, so we wanted to key on that tonight,” said Beatty.

Life returned the opening kickoff to the China Spring 45-yard-line and scored six plays later to make the score 7-7 with 8:25 left in the in the first quarter.

The Cougars’ defense forced the Mustangs to punt on back-to-back drives, and on both punt attempts bad snaps led to bad punts and set up a pair of easy scores for China Spring in the first quarter.

The first snap sailed over the Waxahachie punter’s head, which resulted in a negative-four-yard punt, downed at the Mustangs’ 27-yard line.

Quarterback Cash McCollum connected with receiver Tre Hafford for an eight-yard touchdown pass and a 14-7 lead.

The next bad snap and bad punt led to only an eight-yard Waxahachie punt that set China Spring up at the Mustang 40.

Barton capped off the short drive with a seven-yard scoring drive and a 21-7 lead still in the first quarter.

After a China Spring interception by Jacob Mott gave the Cougars the ball at the Mustang 40-yard line, Jackson Battles came in at quarterback for China Spring in a wildcat formation and scored on his first play for a 28-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Tristan Exline later got his first touchdown of the game on a one-yard run for a 35-7 halftime lead.

After stopping Waxahachie on fourth down on its first drive of the second half, China Spring got the ball near midfield and only four plays later Barton scored his third touchdown run of the game, this one from 12 yards out for a 41-7 lead midway through the third quarter.

With Beatty flooding the field with substitutes, Moses Garza capped a long drive with a one-yard scoring run and a 48-7 lead near the end of the third quarter.