China Spring turns away Lorena, 21-13

The Lorena versus China Spring matchup lacked something in the drama and offensive flash categories.
But a couple of months from now, those of us that follow Central Texas high school football might look back on it as an iron-sharpens-iron deal.
China Spring held off Lorena’s second half charge and the Cougars claimed a 21-13 victory on their home field on Friday night.
The Leopards, to their credit, bounced back from a first-half gut punch and made a game of it at the end.
“Lorena’s a good football team,” China Spring coach Brian Bell said. “They’re really good. They’re coached really well and they play really hard. That’s really good for us to see. It’s a good game for us.”
The Cougars (2-0, No. 7 in Class 4A Division II) had to pick up four first downs on their final possession to deny Lorena a chance at an equalizing score late in the fourth quarter. Finally, China Spring quarterback Major Bowden scooted through the Lorena defense for an 18-yard gain to the Leopard 4 and the Cougars could take a knee.
Bowden finished with 145 rushing yards on 24 carries. He also threw a touchdown pass in what’s become his signature style — get it done on the ground and throw for the end zone every now and then.
China Spring landed a series of punches early in the first half, establishing momentum on its first drive and keeping it by creating turnovers.
When Lorena appeared to have stopped the Cougars game-opening offensive series, punter Brayden Faulkner took off running on a fake and gained 21 yards for a first down that ignited China Spring.
Bowden kept the drive going on fourth down again six plays later as he connected with Sebastian Trevino for a 16-yard gain to the Leopards 7. That set up Dawson Exline’s three-yard plunge for the game’s initial touchdown.
It didn’t take long for China Spring to build on that advantage.
Cougars defensive back Jacob Mott intercepted a Ryne Abel pass on the run in Lorena territory to stop the Leopards first possession. Matt was forced out of bounds at the 17, but China Spring was in point-blank range.
After the two teams traded penalties, Bowden used the first legal play to hit Kyle Barton for a 12-yard touchdown pass that extended China Spring’s lead to 14-0.
“The pick sets them up in the red zone, the fake punt we didn’t defend. Kudos to them,” Lorena coach Ray Biles said. “I couldn’t ask for more from the defense. Those kids played their hearts out. That is a positive thing. Offensively we stuck ourselves in the foot a bunch in the first half.”
Despite the two early scores, the defenses dominated the action through the first two quarters. The Cougars’ D made the big play that counted on the scoreboard.
China Spring defensive back Mason Kirk got behind the line of scrimmage and popped the ball loose from Lorena running back Rhett Hanson near midfield. Cougars D-lineman Jaylen Trotter scooped the fumble and ran 52 yards for a touchdown.
“That was an exciting play for our defense,” Bell said. “They’ve really been stressing turnovers recently, so it was exciting for them to make big plays.”
Trotter’s TD boosted China Spring to a 21-0 lead it would take to halftime.
In all, Lorena gave up three turnovers in the first half. China Spring linebacker Tristan Exline sprang up like a shortstop catching a line drive to snag an interception at the line of scrimmage. But the Cougars couldn’t turn that takeaway into points.
The Leopards defense made life difficult for Bowden and company for much of the contest.
Then Lorena’s offense got in the act at the end of the third quarter when Abel hit Jadon Porter for a 31-yard touchdown, cutting the Cougars lead to 21-7.
Abel, who finished with 211 passing yards, went over the top of the China Spring defense and found Porter for a gigantic play midway through the fourth quarter. Porter reached back to catch the contested ball, then ran away from the Cougars defense for an 80-yard score.
Lorena’s extra-point attempt failed, but the Leopards were still within a touchdown and an extra point of tying the game.
Bowden didn’t flinch though. He picked up a crucial first down with a dive that converted a third-and-three from the China Spring 38. That was the last time the Cougars faced a third down.
“China Spring has an outstanding football team,” Biles said. “We knew that coming in. We weren’t going to get a second chance. We had to make things happen at our first opportunity.”
Although the Leopards (0-2, No. 9 in 3A Division I) have lost back-to-back games against state-ranked opponents, there was no panic in Biles' demeanor late Friday night at Cougar Stadium.
“We’re going to be OK,” he said. “I have no doubt about it. The leadership in that dressing room is there. Those kids are really very hungry right now. They understand we played two very good football teams.”