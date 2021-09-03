China Spring turns away Lorena, 21-13

The Lorena versus China Spring matchup lacked something in the drama and offensive flash categories.

But a couple of months from now, those of us that follow Central Texas high school football might look back on it as an iron-sharpens-iron deal.

China Spring held off Lorena’s second half charge and the Cougars claimed a 21-13 victory on their home field on Friday night.

The Leopards, to their credit, bounced back from a first-half gut punch and made a game of it at the end.

“Lorena’s a good football team,” China Spring coach Brian Bell said. “They’re really good. They’re coached really well and they play really hard. That’s really good for us to see. It’s a good game for us.”

The Cougars (2-0, No. 7 in Class 4A Division II) had to pick up four first downs on their final possession to deny Lorena a chance at an equalizing score late in the fourth quarter. Finally, China Spring quarterback Major Bowden scooted through the Lorena defense for an 18-yard gain to the Leopard 4 and the Cougars could take a knee.

Bowden finished with 145 rushing yards on 24 carries. He also threw a touchdown pass in what’s become his signature style — get it done on the ground and throw for the end zone every now and then.