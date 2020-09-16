China Spring volleyball beats 6A team for 1st time

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wins have been plentiful for China Spring’s volleyball team this season. On Tuesday, the Lady Cougars picked up their first win over a Class 6A foe.

China Spring went on the road and came away with a three-set sweep of Temple to improve to 14-0 on the season. Monday marked the first opportunity for schools in 6A and 5A, like Temple, Midway and others, to open up their seasons.

China Spring’s sterling record thus far has pushed it to No. 3 in the Class 4A state rankings, as determined by the Texas Girls Coaches Association. The Lady Cougars will get another crack at taking down a 6A opponent when they play Copperas Cove at home on Friday.

Elsewhere in the state volleyball poll, Crawford (12-2) remains No. 3 in Class 2A as the Lady Pirates push for a second straight state championship. Bremond sits at No. 13, Blum is 14th and Abbott is 20th in the 2A rankings. (Schools in Class 2A and 1A are combined in the regular-season rankings, before splitting up for the playoffs.)

District rivals Troy and Lorena are ranked 21st and 22nd, respectively, in Class 3A. The Lady Leopards took the first meeting between the rivals last week.

