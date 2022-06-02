China Spring walks it off: Cougars rally in 8th for 3-2 win in Game 1

PROSPER — It took an extra inning but the China Spring Cougars pulled off some Thursday night magic with a 3-2 walk-off win over Carthage in the first game of the Class 4A regional final.

With two outs in the bottom of the eighth and down by a run, China Spring center fielder Bryce Tabor drove an 0-1 pitch 370 feet to the right-field wall to close the night out in favor of the Cougars.

Junior Kolby Killough gave China Spring seven innings of one-run baseball but the Cougars were challenged out of the gate by Carthage starter Javarian Roquemore.

"Roquemore, he gave us a really hard time," China Spring coach Jesse Lopez said. "I mean we've been doing it all year, and we talk about just keep plugging away. And we really tried not to let some earlier at-bats affect us."

The Bulldogs were on the attack early, kicking off the top of the first with a single by junior Noah Paddie. The stout second baseman sneaked through for a stolen base but was then picked off by Killough for the second out of the inning

Killough fanned Carthage shortstop Connor Cuff for the first out and then sent the Cougars to the plate by picking up a grounder off the bat of Roquemore.

China Spring picked up the walk in the bottom of the first but couldn’t capitalize. However, Killough made quick work of Carthage in the top of the second with three straight fly-outs.

The junior hurler got to work offensively with a hit in the bottom of the inning. Gabe Watkins took over as the pinch runner and proceeded to steal second, advancing to third on an error and giving China Spring a 1-0 lead on an RBI by Trevor Black.

The next two innings were scoreless as Killough and Roquemore battled from the hill. The Cougars kept the Bulldogs off the board with a major play at the plate in the top of the fourth but Carthage came back with some defensive prowess of its own, ending the inning on a double play.

Bulldogs’ right fielder Ty Chambers tied the contest with a two-out double in the fifth and China Spring was unable to respond in the bottom of the inning. Carthage threatened again in the sixth with another two-out single through the six-hole but Killough managed to get the strikeout for the third out.

China Spring caught a break in the sixth when Black reached second on a bad throw with one out, but it was short lived as Roquemore struck out Tabor before exiting the game. Bulldogs’ reliever Matthew Smith put the final hitter of the inning away.

Carthage got a double in the top of the seventh, but left the runner was stranded and China Spring was sent down in order in the bottom of the inning to send the game to extras.

The Bulldogs slashed a one-out triple off Cougars’ reliever Marcus Rosales and a wild pitch allowed them to reel it in to take their first lead of the night. Backstop Brayden Faulkner threw a runner out for the second out and Rosales managed the strikeout to end the inning.

