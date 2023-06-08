AUSTIN — China Spring coach Cory Beckham didn’t sound like a man who was going to lose any sleep worrying about pitching.

Despite a 12-inning marathon semifinals win over defending state champion Sinton, Beckham felt his pitchers had the grit and arm strength to win the Class 4A state championship game.

But he never would have guessed that the Cougars would play 12 more innings and little-used freshman Miles Vaughn would be difference maker and earn MVP.

Vaughn shut out Texarkana Liberty-Eylau in the final inning before Jacob Klement drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the 12th as China Spring captured the state title with a draining 3-2 win late Thursday night at Disch-Falk Field.

The Cougars won their fifth state title since 1987 and first since 2000. Beckham helped the Cougars win the 1989 state title as a pitcher and hitter, and can now put a championship as China Spring’s head coach on his resume.

Beckham is proud he could lead the Cougars to the title in his first year as head coach after guiding West to consecutive 3A state championships in 2015-16.

In the 12th, Dylan Nabors walked Trevor Black before Dillon Bowers singled and Vaughn walked to load the bases. Richie Plant came in and issued a bases loaded walk to Klement to bring in the winning run.

Black was China Spring’s starting pitcher before JC Hughes and Jayden Honey relieved and Vaughn finished it.

After stranding two runners in each of the first two innings, the Cougars broke through in the third as Black pounded a two-run triple to the right-field alley off Leopards starting pitcher Cal Jones.

The Cougars had a chance to take a 3-0 lead in the fourth when Mason Kirk reached on an infield single and tried to score from first base on Jase Garrett’s double down the right-field line.

But Kirk got caught in a rundown before he was tagged out by catcher Dylan Garton as he tried to slide into home.

Walks eventually caught up to Black in the fifth as Maddox Moore and Trison Haugh received free passes sandwiched around Jones’ single.

With one out in the inning, Hughes relieved Black and forced WT Jones to ground out to first baseman Dean Hannah, punching across the Leopards first run. The Cougars escaped further trouble when Britain Pipes ended the fifth with a ground out.

Garton walked to open the sixth and he moved to second on Aydan Easter’s sacrifice bunt. After Collin Evans singled, Garrett threw him out at second but Garton scored from third on the throw as the Leopards pulled into a 2-2 tie.

Black opened the sixth with a single, moved to second on Dillon Bowers’ sacrifice bunt and made a heady dash to third when Honey fouled out to first baseman Nabors. But Black was stranded at third when Klement grounded out to end the sixth.

Heading into extra innings, the Leopards threatened immediately when Hughes walked Pipes with one out before he moved to second on a wild pitch and took third on Garton’s ground out to first base.

With Aydan Easter’s pop up, the Cougars kept the game at 2-2.

The Cougars had another shot to score in the ninth when Garrett drew a two-out walk and stole second. But Nabors struck out Hannah to end the inning.

After walking WT Jones and Pipes, Hughes reached the 110-pitch limit over two games with two outs and was relieved by Honey. Easter singled to shallow right field and Jones tried to score from second, but Hannah fired from first base to Garrett at home for the out.

In the 10th, Honey hit the pitch limit with two outs and Nabors on first following a walk. Vaughn faced leadoff hitter Cal Jones, but the Cougars got out of it when Garrett threw out Nabors when he tried to steal home.

The Cougars had a shot to finish it off in the 11th when Klement reached on an error and moved to second on Kirk’s bunt. But Nabors retired the next two batters.