China Spring won't be awed by surroundings in return to state

When the China Spring Cougars step into AT&T Stadium, they won’t be awed by the 80,000 seats, the massive scoreboard or the knowledge that it’s the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

Maybe some of those feelings were there last year. But the Cougars certainly didn’t look intimidated by the surroundings as they rolled to a 31-7 win over Gilmer to capture their first state title since 1978.

“We’re used to the environment,” said China Spring defensive back Gabe Watkins. “It’s not a first-time thing. The seniors having that experience is really going to help us because it’s not new. I think we’ll be a little more calm and play our best.”

The Cougars will try to win their second straight state championship when they face Boerne in the Class 4A Division I finals at 3 p.m. Friday in Arlington.

After finishing 16-0 and winning the Class 4A Division II title last year, the Cougars have handled the move to the higher classification smoothly as they’ve fashioned a 14-1 record.

The Cougars reached the championship game with a 33-27 win over Decatur in the state semifinals. After coaching China Spring’s linebackers last season, Tyler Beatty has done a remarkable job in his first season as the Cougars’ head coach after Brian Bell took a position on Baylor coach Dave Aranda’s staff.

“Since the beginning of the playoffs, our kids have been set on one thing and that’s to go 1-0 every week,” Beatty said. “Now that we’re finally here at the end of the season, it’s about state championship rings. Our kids are fired up. I don’t think there’s been a pressure of to not fail. It’s just a pressure to maintain a standard.”

Playing great complementary football has been the key to China Spring’s success.

In last week’s win over Decatur, Cash McCollum hit 13 of 19 passes for 171 yards and a pair of touchdown passes to Tre Hafford, who made nine catches for 112 yards. Kyle Barton continued to make explosive runs as he he has all season.

The defense did its part by intercepting a pair of Decatur passes and coming up with a late stand near the goal line to help seal the win.

“We have a great coaching staff, first of all,” said China Spring two-way star Tristan Exline. “We do a great job just scheming everyone. We also play as a team, everyone does their 1/11, and it really makes it easy to look good when everyone’s doing their job.”

Special teams have also been a big factor with kicker Thomas Barr’s long field goal kicking range and Watkins’ penchant for returning blocked kicks for scores.

Last week, Watkins returned a blocked PAT for the Cougars’ final two points of the game. In last year’s state championship game, Watkins returned a blocked kick for an 86-yard touchdown.

“Every day at practice we go through special teams,” Watkins said. “Last year at state, the coaches put us in a great situation. Before we even did it, we were like we were going to block this kick. It happened and it was a perfect bounce right to me. This year, it happened twice with perfect bounces right to me. I feel like it’s a reward for the hard work we’ve done.”

The Cougars are gearing up for Boerne’s dynamic passing game. The Greyhounds have gone 15-0 behind the prolific passing of sophomore quarterback Jaxon Baize, who has completed 69.3 percent for 3,402 yards and 51 touchdowns.

Establishing a strong pass rush and forcing Baize into some bad throws has been a major emphasis for the Cougars.

“We need to put pressure on the quarterback,” Beatty said. “Not necessarily that we have to get seven sacks or tackle him 50 times, but he needs to know that we’re there. In doing so, it’s going to speed up that processing speed for receivers to not get as far down the field, and maybe we’ll get a couple of takeaways.”

Older brother Braden Baize has been Jaxon’s top target as the senior has made 65 catches for 1,158 yards and 20 scores. T.J. Dement is the Greyhounds’ top rusher with 937 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The Greyhounds reached the state finals with a 35-0 win over Tyler Chapel Hill in the state semifinals.

“They utilize the run game to set up the pass game,” Beatty said. “They’re a very sound football team, I would say the best we’ve seen this season. What they do across the board is by the book, so it’s going to be a really good matchup.”

Though the Cougars already know what it’s like to win a state title on the big stage at AT&T Stadium, making it two in a row would be even sweeter.

“We have 35 seniors that rally every day,” Beatty said. “They know this is their last year of football and they’re giving everything they’ve got to make it happen. We’re excited to get a chance to go back to AT&T Stadium, but at the end of the day our kids won’t be happy until they win it.”