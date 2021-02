China Spring's Abdallah, La Vega's Rogers named first-team all-state

La Vega’s all-purpose back Jordan Rogers and China Spring running back Emmanuel Abdallah both were honored as first-team selections. Rogers rushed for 1,337 yards and 18 touchdowns, passed for 517 yards and two more TDs, and also was a four-year starter defensively for the Pirates. Abdallah rushed for 2,281 yards and 28 touchdowns, a school record for TDs for China Spring, while averaging 7.9 yards per tote.