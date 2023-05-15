Hannah Antunes has positioned herself for a rather nice prize.

The China Spring freshman shot a 3-over 75 in Monday’s opening round of the UIL’s Class 4A State Golf Tournament at The Legends Course in Kingsland. Antunes is tied with three other players for third, just a stroke behind the co-leaders Taryn Clayton of Canton and Emme Darnold of Andrews.

As a team, China Spring shot 360 on the opening day of state, ninth of the 12 teams at state. The Andrews Lady Mustangs left everyone behind as three players shot in the 70s on their way to a team score of 309, a full 31 strokes better than second-place Canton.

If Antunes can push herself to the top of the leaderboard on Day 2 of state, she would become the first Central Texas girls’ golfer to win state since Gabby Dominguez of Chilton in 2009.

At the Class 2A tournament at Lions Municipal in Austin, Crawford fired out to second place after Monday’s rain-delayed opening round. The Lady Pirates are 40 strokes behind the leader Mason, and three strokes ahead of third-place Memphis.

Crawford was led by Ella Olivarez, who carded a first-round 84, 12 strokes off the pace of the leader Ainsley Burnes, who shot even-par 72. Olivarez is eighth overall, while Bosqueville’s Jaden Doughtery is 11th in the field after a first-round 88.

Bremond sits at 10th in the 2A girls team standings.

At the Class 3A tournament at Jimmy Clay Golf Course in Austin, Cameron Yoe shot out a fourth-place showing after one round. The Lady Yoe fired a first-round 386, fourth behind leader Wall (332), Odessa Compass (339) and Gunter (351).

Cameron was paced by Brinley Patterson, who shot an 83 and is tied for 10th individually. Wall’s Shay West led all players with a first-round 73.

Coming off a regional title performance, Lorena’s girls are 10th in the 3A field at 414, while West is 10th at 422. Payton Cox led Lorena, which has three players under the weather, with a 95. West was led by Bailey Jenkins’ first-round 97.

Fairfield’s Allie Hughes, competing as an individual, shot an 86 and stands in a tie for 15th.

At the Class 1A tournament in Kyle, Oglesby’s girls are in fifth place after one round, shooting 452. Garden City leads the field with a first-round 374. Matti Dixon’s 101 topped the Lady Tigers.